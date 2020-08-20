By By Karen Graham 56 mins ago in Environment Two tropical depressions have now formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and both are expected to strengthen into tropical storms in the coming days, with one expected to reach hurricane status as it approaches Florida. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The tropical depression will become Tropical Storm Laura. It is then expected to reach hurricane status either Sunday night or Monday morning as it approaches South Florida, reports the A lot depends on the storm's track and how fast it strengthens, but close to all of the Florida peninsula remains in the cone of uncertainty. So this storm will bear watching closely. 11am Update on #TD13 from @NHC_Atlantic Still a tropical depression. Could be TS #Laura by tomorrow. Increase in intensity to possible CAT1 by end of period. LONG way to go on this forecast & it will change. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4OXB6Cq5mQ — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 20, 2020 Tropical Depression Fourteen At the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, This storm is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm either today or on Friday. Its track looks to take it to a landfall on the southwestern Gulf Coast of the United States. If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (Keep in mind one thing - which ever of the two tropical depressions becomes a tropical storm will be named Laura first.) Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana, according to We are tracking 3 tropical waves that have the potential for tropical cyclone development. The disturbance with the greatest chance for development in the next couple of days is the one approaching the Leeward Islands. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Vsemc2a6Fa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 19, 2020 At the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Thirteen is about 750 miles (1,205 kilometers) east of the Northern Windward Islands, moving to the west-northwest ay 21 mph (33 kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph). The minimum central pressure is 1,008 mb or 29.77 inches.On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.The tropical depression will become Tropical Storm Laura. It is then expected to reach hurricane status either Sunday night or Monday morning as it approaches South Florida, reports the Tampa Bay Times. A lot depends on the storm's track and how fast it strengthens, but close to all of the Florida peninsula remains in the cone of uncertainty. So this storm will bear watching closely.At the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Tropical Depression Fourteen was about 235 miles (375 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, located on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua. This depression is moving to the west at 21 mph (33 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The minimum central pressure in 1,007 mb or 28.74 inches.This storm is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm either today or on Friday. Its track looks to take it to a landfall on the southwestern Gulf Coast of the United States. If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (Keep in mind one thing - which ever of the two tropical depressions becomes a tropical storm will be named Laura first.)Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana, according to ABC11. More about National hurricane center, two tropical depressions, named storms, Florida, Sunday night National hurricane c... two tropical depress... named storms Florida Sunday night