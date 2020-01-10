By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment Denver - Tri-State Generation & Transmission, which serves 43 electric associations in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Nebraska, announced the closures of two coal-fired power plants and a coal mine in Colorado and New Mexico on Thursday. Tri-State provides power from 13 coal and natural gas plants and nine wind and solar generating facilities to cooperatives serving 1.3 million customers in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Wyoming, according to The G&T utility will close the Escalante Station coal plant near Prewitt, New Mexico by the end of 2020, and two units at the Craig Station plant in Craig, Colorado and its Colowyo Mine in northwest Colorado by 2030, according to The closures will affect about 600 employees and Tri-State says it plans to work with state and local officials to support them and their communities. "Tri-State will work with state and local officials to support affected employees and their communities during the transition. “Our focus is on making these changes with the care and respect our employees and their communities deserve – easing the transition whenever and wherever possible,” said Duane Highley, chief executive officer of Tri-State. Colowyo Mine is one of two fuel suppliers to Tri-State’s Craig Station. The mining operation is located about 10 miles north of Meeker, Colo. – approximately 25 miles from the power plant. Colorado Department of Natural Resources Pressure from Co-ops Tri-State has been under pressure from many of its members and renewable energy advocates for its reliance on coal. However, it's really not clear if the closures will stop a rebellion among some of Tri-State's members who want lower rates and the ability to develop their own local renewable power. Tri-State charges its 43 co-ops rates that are approximately 20 percent above average. And right now, according to Governor Jared Polis praised Tri-State during his State-of-the-State address Thursday night for helping to meet his goal of making the state free of fossil fuels by 2040, while also pledging help for affected communities. Once Tri-State closes its coal-fired power plants, there will only be six coal-fired plants left in Colorado. “Just this morning, Tri-State and its members announced that they will be replacing their remaining coal power in the state with thousands of megawatts of cheaper and cleaner renewable energy sources by 2030, resulting in a 90 percent reduction in the utilities’ in-state greenhouse gas emissions,” Polis said. The utility in July announced a Responsible Energy Plan, aimed at reducing carbon emissions.Governor Jared Polis praised Tri-State during his State-of-the-State address Thursday night for helping to meet his goal of making the state free of fossil fuels by 2040, while also pledging help for affected communities. Once Tri-State closes its coal-fired power plants, there will only be six coal-fired plants left in Colorado."Just this morning, Tri-State and its members announced that they will be replacing their remaining coal power in the state with thousands of megawatts of cheaper and cleaner renewable energy sources by 2030, resulting in a 90 percent reduction in the utilities' in-state greenhouse gas emissions," Polis said.