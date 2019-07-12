By 2050 it is anticipated that the U.K. will have a fleet of 35 million electric vehicles (which forms an essential part of the U.K.'s target of net-zero carbon
). This expectation in terms of vehicle numbers has someway to go; there are currently fewer than 200,000 electric vehicles on U.K. roads. However, it is predicted that electric vehicles will become the most popular form of transport between 2030 and the early 2040s.
One consideration, as The Guardian reports
, which would also go towards the carbon emissions target, is use these vehicles to form large battery hubs for the storage of renewable energy. This idea comes from the National Grid, which is responsible for energy provision.
The idea involves using electric cars
, which will generate energy through solar power (and perhaps wind power), to serve as battery packs for when the national grid requires more energy. This process will be coupled with digital technology which will use algorithms to forecast when energy is required, assisting the cars to help to balance demand and supply across the power grid.
Commenting on the plans, Kayte O'Neill, head of strategy and regulation at National Grid ESO states
: "It's our ambition to be able to operate a net zero electricity system by 2025 and the fundamental changes outlined in this report make it more important than ever to take a whole system view to ensure we have a coordinated approach to decarbonizing the whole energy sector."
In related news, the U.K.'s future electric car market
is looking buoyant. Jaguar Land Rover has indicated it is prepared to invest billions in manufacturing new electric vehicles in the U.K.