By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Environment Electronic music star Oliver Heldens has partnered with the Plastic Soup Foundation, in an effort to help eliminate ocean pollution. The electronic star has endorsed this bracelet, which is worn by thousands of fans, followers and supporters from all over the globe. This was a natural decision for Heldens to partner with the Plastic Soup Foundation, due to his respect for the environment. Aside from his impressive catalog of music, his love for the ocean holds a special place in his heart. "The sea is like a song," Heldens remarked, prior to nothing that he would like to "keep it beautiful" until the end. He encouraged his followers to join him in making the oceans "beautiful again." Maria Westerbos, the director and founder of the Plastic Soup Foundation, expressed her excitement to have Heldens on board with her as part one of the Plastic Soup Foundation's ambassadors. She feels that collaborating with an artist like Heldens and his audience will help them in making a difference. She hopes to see more musicians and other artists joining them in this fight. Heldens has multiple No. 1 electronic hits to his credit, as well as over one billion streams. He has consistently ranked one of the world's best DJs, especially in house music. In 2017, Heldens ranked No. 13 worldwide in the prestigious DJ Magazine The Plastic Soup Foundation is a nonprofit organization that wants to decrease ocean pollution by plastic both nationally and internationally. It is one of the lead advocacy groups that tackle the problem of plastic pollution worldwide. For more information on the Plastic Soup Foundation, visit its Heldens is the Plastic Soup Foundation's newest ambassador, and he has already contributed over 10,000 euros thanks to the sale of the new MBRC ocean bracelet, which is made from recycled plastic debris that was subsequently transformed into regenerated nylon. Its goal is to raise over 500,000 euros by the end of the year 2019. To learn more about MBRC, check out its official website The electronic star has endorsed this bracelet, which is worn by thousands of fans, followers and supporters from all over the globe. This was a natural decision for Heldens to partner with the Plastic Soup Foundation, due to his respect for the environment. Aside from his impressive catalog of music, his love for the ocean holds a special place in his heart."The sea is like a song," Heldens remarked, prior to nothing that he would like to "keep it beautiful" until the end. He encouraged his followers to join him in making the oceans "beautiful again."Maria Westerbos, the director and founder of the Plastic Soup Foundation, expressed her excitement to have Heldens on board with her as part one of the Plastic Soup Foundation's ambassadors. She feels that collaborating with an artist like Heldens and his audience will help them in making a difference. She hopes to see more musicians and other artists joining them in this fight.Heldens has multiple No. 1 electronic hits to his credit, as well as over one billion streams. He has consistently ranked one of the world's best DJs, especially in house music. In 2017, Heldens ranked No. 13 worldwide in the prestigious DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll The Plastic Soup Foundation is a nonprofit organization that wants to decrease ocean pollution by plastic both nationally and internationally. It is one of the lead advocacy groups that tackle the problem of plastic pollution worldwide. For more information on the Plastic Soup Foundation, visit its official homepage More about Oliver Heldens, Plastic Soup Foundation, Ocean, Pollution Oliver Heldens Plastic Soup Foundat... Ocean Pollution