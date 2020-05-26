By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment After spending 17 years underground, billions of cicadas will be emerging in parts of the United States. Periodical cicadas are expected to come out in early summer across southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and in West Virginia. They are the "periodic cicadas," some of the longest-lived insects in the world. The so-called "nymphs" spend almost their entire lives underground feeding on tree roots. Depending on the species, this can be either 13 or 17 years. The species make up 15 separate "broods," with Brood IX (nine) emerging this year as part of their 17-year cycle, according to Cicadas are flying, plant-sucking members of the taxonomic order Hemiptera, and the genus Magicicada. There are seven species, four with 13-year life cycles and three with 17-year life cycles. Other close relatives of cicadas include leafhoppers, treehoppers, and fulgoroids, or planthoppers. Periodical (or cyclical) cicada nymphs often emerge into adulthood in vast swarms, during warm April or May evenings, after an extended, multi-stage juvenile life underground, lasting 13 or 17 years. Anoldent/Flickr.com It is particularly fascinating that these periodic cicada swarms only occur in Eastern North America, and what makes them unique is their developmental synchronization, causing them to appear in great swarms every 13 to 17 years. This unusual behavior is not seen outside North America. Debbe Noonkester, a Virginia farmer, talked with Cicadas swarming in Illinois. Katerina Clairborne "Because I know how much damage they're going to do when they get out in force, but there's not a whole lot we can do." As many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge per acre, according to a press release from Virginia Tech, creating massive, buzzing swarms, reports "It's like a loud, loud humming noise, like millions of grasshoppers all at once," Noonkester said. "Then they've got this weird shriek every once in a while ... and it's a just really, really strange sound." The noise Noonkester is talking about is the mating call of the males who are attempting to attract females. However, for tree growers, and orchard and vineyard managers, the sound signals potential danger to their juvenile trees, vines, and saplings. Magicicada egg slits (circled in red). Lorax/Wikimedia Commons Eric Day, Like the undead emerging from their graves, they scuttle across the forest floor, all in the same direction - like an army of zombies - making for the trees where they scuttle up onto the branches. And like the salmon, the cicadas don't even stop to eat.Eric Day, Virginia Cooperative Extension entomologist in Virginia Tech's Department of Entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences agrees that "communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue, but hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is."