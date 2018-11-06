The last six mountain caribou in U.S. being sent to Canada

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The six remaining members of the South Selkirk caribou herd remaining in the lower 48 states are being moved further north into British Columbia, Canada, a desperate measure to try to save the mountain caribou's most southerly herds, "In the absence of extreme measures, the herd is functionally lost,” said Candace Batycki of the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative in July, according to The six caribous will be transferred to a captive breeding pen this winter in Revelstoke, which was set up deep in the bush to keep caribou away from predators. The Kalispel Tribe in Washington has tried for years to revive the herd, but the effort was unsuccessful, reports Caribou licking salt from roadway in British Columbia in 2005. Joseph N Hall (talk). “This is what extinction looks like, and it must be a wake-up call for wildlife and habitat managers in both Canada and the United States,” said Joe Scott, international programs director for Conservation Northwest. The news “marks the tragic end of an era,” he told the The last of the Grey Ghosts? Adding to the news about the Selkirk herd, another herd, known as the South Purcells herd in British Columbia, has three bulls and two cows, and are in similar straits, reports Of the 10 herds in Canada that are under threat, seven are located in British Columbia, while the other three are found in Alberta. At the last aerial count, researchers counted three females and one male left in the Purcell herd, down from 16 animals last year. Jasper NP, Alberta, Canada. Caribou herds in Alberta are on Crown lands. ThartmannWiki (CC BY-SA 4.0) Weighing close to 600 pounds, the mountain caribou feed on slow-growing lichen that relies on centuries-old trees to develop. But slow growth forests are being logged, legally and illegally, and as civilization encroaches further into what used to be wilderness, natural habitat is disappearing. Add in mining and drilling for fossil fuels and the whole ecosystem is turned upside-down. These factors, deforestation, habitat fragmentation, and climate change are not specific to just Canada, but the U.S. as well. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, as much as 70 percent of Alberta’s oil sands reserves are found within caribou habitats. "I'm not surprised the animals are being taken out of the habitat," says Candace Batycki, an advocate with the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative. "They are basically the walking dead. This is a last-ditch effort. The question we have to ask ourselves is, 'how did it get to this state?'" This effort means that the mountain caribou will disappear from the contiguous United States. 