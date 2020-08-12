Stunning footage shows waterfall near Sydney flowing backward

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Sydney - Aerial footage out of Australia shows something bizarre—waterfalls pouring over cliff edges and flying back up from where they came. It's not a trick, but a meteorological phenomenon caused by extreme winds. So you might not think it is too strange to learn that a few days ago, a severe weather warning for damaging winds and dangerous surf was issued in Australia for Sydney, the Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Illawarra areas. A severe weather warning for damaging winds and damaging surf is current for Sydney, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Illawarra areas. At the moment, wind gusts of 70km/h are producing several reverse waterfalls in the Royal National Park. kQIZlsOnMc — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 10, 2020 The torrential rains, along with high winds of up to 75 kph (46 mph) over the past few days played havoc with residents on the NSW south coast who ended up being evacuated for several days because of river flooding. However, in the The winds battering the shoreline and cliffs created a most unusual event that was captured on video by local news agency 7NEWS Sydney. You can see the heavy surf hitting the beach and the cliffs, and then, the water coming over the falls reverses course, and seems to flow back up the cliffs. During the video you can see that as the wind drops the waterfall flows down the cliff naturally and then as it picks back up, the water is thrown in different directions. This has been a year of really strange and sometimes extreme weather around the world. We have seen rivers in Arizona run black with steaming sludge and red "blood snow" stains on the Antarctic Peninsula.So you might not think it is too strange to learn that a few days ago, a severe weather warning for damaging winds and dangerous surf was issued in Australia for Sydney, the Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Illawarra areas.The torrential rains, along with high winds of up to 75 kph (46 mph) over the past few days played havoc with residents on the NSW south coast who ended up being evacuated for several days because of river flooding. However, in the Royal National Park near Sydney, something extraordinary took place.The winds battering the shoreline and cliffs created a most unusual event that was captured on video by local news agency 7NEWS Sydney. The aerial footage captures two waterfalls close together on the side of the cliff top which is part of a popular coastal walk near Bundeena.You can see the heavy surf hitting the beach and the cliffs, and then, the water coming over the falls reverses course, and seems to flow back up the cliffs. During the video you can see that as the wind drops the waterfall flows down the cliff naturally and then as it picks back up, the water is thrown in different directions. More about Sydney Australia, High winds, Waterfall, flowing backwards, Torrential rains Sydney Australia High winds Waterfall flowing backwards Torrential rains