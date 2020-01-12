By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Toronto - The increasing frequency of wildfires in Canada’s boreal forest may be permanently changing one of the largest intact ecosystems left on Earth, research suggests. In Canada, this band of green, consisting of a matrix of forest, wetlands, and waters is the country's biggest defense against climate change. The forests are a gigantic carbon sponge, pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere to fuel photosynthesis. Old boreal forest settlement on the René-Levasseur island, Manicouagan, Québec. Colocho In Frequency and interval of wildfires In the study, Whitman and her colleagues examined Observed fire-frequencies are called "fire-free intervals," and in the boreal forest can range from hundreds of years to approximately 30 years. Generally, a recent wildfire would mean the forest could resist reburning for upwards of 30 years due to a lack of fuel. Lesser Yellowlegs, nests close to ponds in boreal spruce forests. Canadian shore bird populations are in serious decline. Kyle Ashmead This is because the coniferous and broadleaf trees of the boreal forest have adaptions to wildfires, like vegetative regeneration, and seed banking in soils, making them self-generating and more resistant to wildfire damage. However, with climate conditions changing, "extreme fire weather conditions can override these controls, allowing fires to spread in fuel-limited recently burned areas," says the study. This is due to the frequency of the fires creating a loss of resiliency. This, in turn, can shift the balance of vegetation types on the landscape. The differences were striking The researchers found that the Canada's boreal contains the world's largest supply of soil carbon, stored in its peatlands and saturated forests. Photo credit: Chad Delaney “You have a landscape where you’re surrounded by short, stunted trees,” Whitman said. “You have a crust of lichen or some sparse grasses. It’s almost like walking through the edge of a prairie where you’re shifting from a grassland into a forest edge. “At a lot of the long-interval sites, you’ve got quite dense conifers, closer together. You’ve got moss on the ground and flowers and shrubs. It’s more what looks like a young forest.” This is where climate change is breaking all the rules, Whitman added. “We’re experiencing more hot, dry windy days — the main trigger for large fire years. As more years experience more extreme fire weather, (the blazes) are able to overwhelm that resistance that recently burned sites have.” Extreme wildfires have changed the landscape in a permanent way. Usually, forests will bounce back. But with today's fires, boreal forests are not likely to come back as a conventional forest. “Immediate post-fire condition is an extremely strong predictor of what the stand will look like further down the road,” said Whitman. “With a longer fire season, larger fires, more of the landscape burning each year, the likelihood of encountering a recently burned area increases. We’re undergoing a shortening of the fire frequency in the boreal forest.” Ellen Whitman is a forest ecologist at Natural Resources Canada and the University of Alberta and is the co-author of a study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports that examined changes to boreal forests when they are burned more often due to climate change. Canada's Boreal forest comprises about one-third of a band of green in the Northern Hemisphere that reaches across North America, Europe, and Asia, mostly north of the 50th parallel. Extreme wildfires have changed the landscape in a permanent way. Usually, forests will bounce back. But with today's fires, boreal forests are not likely to come back as a conventional forest. "Immediate post-fire condition is an extremely strong predictor of what the stand will look like further down the road," said Whitman."With a longer fire season, larger fires, more of the landscape burning each year, the likelihood of encountering a recently burned area increases. We're undergoing a shortening of the fire frequency in the boreal forest."