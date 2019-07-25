By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Over 100 intense wildfires have ravaged the Arctic since June, with scientists describing the blazes as "unprecedented." The fires have been so intense and produced so much smoke they can be seen from space. For the past few months now, scientists with Europe's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) have been keeping an eye on over 100 fires above the Arctic Circle, all of them pumping particulates and other pollution into the sky. "I think it's fair to say July Arctic Circle #wildfires are now at unprecedented levels," Copernicus senior scientist Mark Parrington said on Twitter Monday. TheNewNormal? Smoke vortex caused by the #Siberia #wildfires A rough order of magnitude estimate puts the smoke-covered area at a mind boggling 2 million (yes million) square kilometresSentinel3 🇪🇺🛰 acquired today 24 July 6JQJcXuCSg— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) July 24, 2019 The largest fires in Russia, likely caused by lightning strikes, are located in the regions of Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Buryatia, according to Wildfires are also blazing in Greenland and parts of Alaska, following what was the hottest June in recorded history. While it is not unusual for fires to occasionally burn in the Arctic during the summer, the number and extent of the wildfires this year are being called "unusual and unprecedented," said Mark Parrington, “It is unusual to see fires of this scale and duration at such high latitudes in June,” Parrington added. “But temperatures in the Arctic have been increasing at a much faster rate than the global average, and warmer conditions encourage fires to grow and persist once they have been ignited.” Wildfires choking Alaska and permafrost melting 70 years ahead of schedule.



