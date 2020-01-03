By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment A new law banning plastic bags went into effect in Mexico City Wednesday to promote the use of reusable synthetic fiber bags. The law was passed by Mexico's Congress in May. Garcia said the law, which went into effect on January 1, also prohibits plastic manufacturers from selling plastic bags to businesses in Mexico City. Businesses that fail to comply with the plastic ban will face fines ranging from (US) $120 to $8,950. “They are not giving them away, they are selling them, and that is what I don’t agree with,” said Ernesto Gallardo Chavez, a city subway worker. “Just imagine, I forget my bag and I buy a lot of stuff. How do I carry it all, if they don’t give you bags anymore?” he added. Government authorities have been meeting with representatives of the plastic industry to discuss the implementation of the plastic ban. The government is reportedly planning on banning the distribution and commercialization of other plastic products such as straws, disposable spoons, and forks, plates, cups, coffee stirrers, and balloons by the start of 2021. Environment Secretary Marina Robles García told the newspaper El Universal that plastic bags will be banned in all businesses, although for hygiene reasons vendors selling perishable food items such as meat and fish will be able to continue giving them to their customers.Garcia said the law, which went into effect on January 1, also prohibits plastic manufacturers from selling plastic bags to businesses in Mexico City. Businesses that fail to comply with the plastic ban will face fines ranging from (US) $120 to $8,950. In a statement, Mexico City’s Environmental Awareness Director Claudia Hernandez said, “We have a very rich history in ways to wrap things. We are finding that people are returning to baskets, to cucuruchos,” referring to cone-shaped rolls of paper once used to wrap loose bulk goods like nuts, chips or seeds. The Latin Times is reporting that many stores, already in compliance with the new law are already selling reusable shopping bags made of thick plastic fiber for around 75 cents, a move that has not made customers very happy.“They are not giving them away, they are selling them, and that is what I don’t agree with,” said Ernesto Gallardo Chavez, a city subway worker. “Just imagine, I forget my bag and I buy a lot of stuff. How do I carry it all, if they don’t give you bags anymore?” he added.Government authorities have been meeting with representatives of the plastic industry to discuss the implementation of the plastic ban. The government is reportedly planning on banning the distribution and commercialization of other plastic products such as straws, disposable spoons, and forks, plates, cups, coffee stirrers, and balloons by the start of 2021. More about Plastic bags, Mexico city, singleuse, January 1, solid waste law Plastic bags Mexico city singleuse January 1 solid waste law