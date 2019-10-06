By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment Last month was officially the hottest September on record, just slightly hotter (.04 degrees Fahrenheit) than the previous record-holder, September 2016, according to data released Friday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Because the two months are so close to being nearly the same, Copernicus said they were treating both as joint record-holders. One thing is certain, the data continues to show that Earth's hot streak is continuing, with June being the warmest June ever, July the warmest month in recorded history, while August was the second hottest August since records began, reports Most of Europe, parts of the U.S., Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia, northern China and parts of the Arctic suffered from above-average temperatures, particularly in the south and south-east of the continent. Below-average temperatures occurred over much of Norway and Sweden, and over the far east of the continent, reports And while precipitation was below average in much of Europe, there were a number of extreme weather events that produced extremes of rainfall in some places. Copernicus Climate Bulletin Temperature and climate change Copernicus Director Jean-Noel Thepaut says the data is further evidence of our planet's "long-term warming trend." CBS News climate and weather contributor Jeff Berardelli echoes Thepaut, adding "There is no doubt in the scientific community that heatwaves will continue to get worse in the future due to human-caused climate change." "The recent series of record-breaking temperatures is an alarming reminder of the long-term warming trend that can be observed on a global level," Thepaut said. "With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future." Several peer-reviewed studies released this year showed that the Earth has never in human history warmed so rapidly and uniformly as is currently happening, According to the Copernicus Climate Bulletin, " Globally, September 2019 was 0.57°C warmer than the average from 1981-2010, making it the warmest September in our data record, although virtually on a par with 2016."Because the two months are so close to being nearly the same, Copernicus said they were treating both as joint record-holders. One thing is certain, the data continues to show that Earth's hot streak is continuing, with June being the warmest June ever, July the warmest month in recorded history, while August was the second hottest August since records began, reports CTV News Canada. Most of Europe, parts of the U.S., Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia, northern China and parts of the Arctic suffered from above-average temperatures, particularly in the south and south-east of the continent. Below-average temperatures occurred over much of Norway and Sweden, and over the far east of the continent, reports CBS News. And while precipitation was below average in much of Europe, there were a number of extreme weather events that produced extremes of rainfall in some places.Copernicus Director Jean-Noel Thepaut says the data is further evidence of our planet's "long-term warming trend." CBS News climate and weather contributor Jeff Berardelli echoes Thepaut, adding "There is no doubt in the scientific community that heatwaves will continue to get worse in the future due to human-caused climate change.""The recent series of record-breaking temperatures is an alarming reminder of the long-term warming trend that can be observed on a global level," Thepaut said. "With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future."Several peer-reviewed studies released this year showed that the Earth has never in human history warmed so rapidly and uniformly as is currently happening, per Phys.org. More about Climate crisis, September, hottest on record, fourth month in a row, longterm warming trend Climate crisis September hottest on record fourth month in a ro... longterm warming tre...