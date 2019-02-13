Senate passes sweeping conservation package in bipartisan vote

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment On Tuesday, the Senate approved a major public lands bill that revives a popular conservation program, adds 1.3 million acres of new wilderness, expands several national parks and creates five new national monuments. The legislation is a combined conservation and public lands package that permanently reauthorizes the federal "It touches every state, features the input of a wide coalition of our colleagues, and has earned the support of a broad, diverse coalition of many advocates for public lands, economic development, and conservation," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Love this quote: “It took public lands to bring divided government together,” said Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican. Andeck (@GregAndeck) February 13, 2019 Among the four new national monuments established is the Mississippi home of civil rights activists Medgar and Myrlie Evers, and and the Mill Springs Battlefield in Kentucky, home to the decisive first Union victory in the Civil War. The bill also reauthorizes the In the legislation, an additional 350 miles of river has been designated as wild and scenic, and 2,600 miles of new federal trails have been added. And in a big win for Washington state and Montana, 370,000 acres of land has been protected from mineral development. "It took public lands to bring divided government together," GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said after the vote. The vote also is proof that even with a diversity of opinions, we can work together for the greater good. The legislation is the largest public lands bill in a decade - combining more than 100 separate bills that offer "something for nearly everyone" in every state, was approved by the Senate on a 92-8 vote, sending it to the House of Representatives which is expected to pass the measure, according to the Associated Press. The legislation is a combined conservation and public lands package that permanently reauthorizes the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund that expired last fall after Congress could not agree on the language to extend it. The fund uses federal royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to conserve wildlife preserves, national parks and local sporting venues."It touches every state, features the input of a wide coalition of our colleagues, and has earned the support of a broad, diverse coalition of many advocates for public lands, economic development, and conservation," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.Among the four new national monuments established is the Mississippi home of civil rights activists Medgar and Myrlie Evers, and and the Mill Springs Battlefield in Kentucky, home to the decisive first Union victory in the Civil War.The bill also reauthorizes the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act through 2022 — providing habitat protection for over 380 bird species, and codifies a signature program of President Barack Obama's. The bill also increases the boundaries of Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks.In the legislation, an additional 350 miles of river has been designated as wild and scenic, and 2,600 miles of new federal trails have been added. And in a big win for Washington state and Montana, 370,000 acres of land has been protected from mineral development."It took public lands to bring divided government together," GOP Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said after the vote. The vote also is proof that even with a diversity of opinions, we can work together for the greater good. More about conservation bill, bipartisan vote, National parks, Land and Water Conservation Fund, Mining conservation bill bipartisan vote National parks Land and Water Conse... Mining Environment