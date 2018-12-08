By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment A bill that would make it easier to kill sea lions that feast on imperiled salmon in the Pacific Noethwest has cleared the U.S. Senate. Sen. Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, co-sponsored the bill with senators from all three states. He said the bill would ensure the future of healthy salmon populations. "As endangered salmon face extinction, we must take steps to protect them," Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, said in a statement. A school of Chinook salmon. Zureks The Senate bill is similar to one passed in the House of Representatives in June, sponsored by by Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican, Kurt Schrader, an Oregon Democrat, and others. Both bills will have to be considered by the different chambers before the final version goed to President Trump for his signature. Not everyone likes the bill Of course, not everyone likes the idea of killing sea lions or for that matter, any marine life. We're having enough trouble as it is, just keeping our wildlife alive. While sea lion numbers have rebounded sice 1972, over-fishing, environmental and ecological changes have nearly desimmated salmon stocks. So protecting endangered salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest, including British Columbia, Canada, is necessary. Critics call the Senate bill "ill-conceived." They sday the bill won't solve the problem of declining salmon, which also face other problems such as habitat loss and dams. "This bill changes the core protective nature of the Marine Mammal Protection Act by allowing for the indiscriminate killing of sea lions throughout the Columbia River and its tributaries,” Naomi Rose, marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute, said in a statement. At Astoria, Oregon's East Mooring Basin...Sea Lion Hotel. Zack Heinstand The rules right now require a long anf rigorous process to take place before a sea lion is killed by authorities. This includes observing a specific sea lion eating a salmon and using non-lethal hazing measures on them. Both the Senate and House bills would elimate this step. States and several Native American tribes could get a federal permit to remove any sea lion east of the Interstate 205 bridge that connects Vancouver, Washington, with Portland, as well as in tributaries of the Columbia River where there are federally protected fish. Native American tribes, including the Yakama Nation, Warm Springs, Umatilla and Nez Perce tribes, also would be granted authority to manage sea lions. Perhaps most importantly, sea lions would not be indescriminately killed under the new law. Both bills specifically state that the number of sea lions removed cannot exceed 10 percent of a specified level, called the potential biological removal. For California sea lions, for example, that limit would be no more than 920 animals. One of the wildest things I've witnessed.. watch the video!

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada reported last week that of 16 chinook salmon populations studied, eight are endangered, four are threatened and one is considered of special concern.

Some people are saying that B.C.'s declining salmon populations are due to increasing numbersd of sea lions and seals eating the salmon. But fishery officials say the problem is far more complex, and includes the part of their lives the salmon spend in the ocean and the above average warmth of the river waters where salmon spawn.