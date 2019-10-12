According to CalFire, there are currently eight active wildfires
in California, with the biggest being the Saddleridge Fire in Los Angeles. This fire has burned 7,552 acres and is 19 percent contained. The second-largest fire is the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County that has burned 5,190 acres and is 49 percent contained.
As of Saturday morning, at least three deaths
have been linked to two wildfires in Southern California. Sadly, a second body has been found at a mobile home park in Calimesa where 74 structures were destroyed Thursday in what is called the Sandalwood Fire, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles. which started in the city of Calimesa in Riverside County on Thursday afternoon.
The Sandalwood fire has currently burned through 823 acres and is 25 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon. CalFire has determined the cause of the fire to be a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash which then spread into vegetation,m reports Time.
At least one person also died in the larger Saddleridge Fire closer to Los Angeles. Fire officials said the man had a heart attack. An additional 19 people have been treated for injuries in connection to the fire. The LAFD said Saturday morning that two firefighters have suffered minor injuries.
The death of a 67-year-old man in El Dorado County may be connected to the power outages. The man, who was dependent on oxygen, died about 12 minutes after PG&E shut off power to the home where he was staying with family, the Mountain Democrat reported.
At least 25,000 homes have been evacuated, displacing at least 100,000 people, although some residents have been allowed to return to their neighborhoods. Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said on Friday that 25 structures had been destroyed in the blaze.