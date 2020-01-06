By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Moscow - Russia has published a plan to adapt its economy and population to climate change, aiming to mitigate damage but also “use the advantages” of warmer temperatures. Russia, being an Arctic country, is warming 2.5 times faster than the rest of the world, on average, and the new national plan is just the "first stage" in the government's attempt to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, even though President Vladimir Putin denies that human activity is the cause. The document is purposely broad in its scope, ensuring that all parts of the Russian economy are included and can benefit from becoming adaptable to the warming conditions we now live in. To that end, the two-year scheme covers the first phase of the country's adaptation to climate change until 2022, with the aim to Negative impacts of global warming are listed and include risks to public health, thawing of the permafrost, increased likelihood of infections and natural disasters, as well as species being pushed out of their natural habitats. Russia can also expect more frequent droughts, extreme precipitation and flooding, along with an increased risk of fire. The document also lists the positive effects that can come from global warming, including decreased energy use in cold regions, expanding agricultural areas and navigational opportunities in the Arctic Ocean. All this will result in an uptick to the economy and benefit the nation. Outline of the first phase The document lists 30 economic and social steps designed to minimize the vulnerability of Russia's population, economy and natural resources to climate change. This means that on a national level, the government has to calculate the risks of Russian products becoming uncompetitive if they fail to meet climate-related standards on a global scale. Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alexander NEMENOV, POOL/AFP/File The government will also begin publishing new educational materials to teach climate change in schools. The list also includes public works projects such as building new dams and shifting agriculture to more climate-resistant crops. Emergency services will also be initiated, such as vaccinations or evacuations in case of a disaster. Russia formally adopted the Paris climate accord in September last year and criticized the US withdrawal from the pact. However, Putin continues to deny that the climate crisis is caused by human-made fossil fuel emissions. Just last month, he said climate change was due to some "processes in the universe,: according to On Sunday, Russia's meteorological service predicted temperatures up to 16 degrees Celsius higher than normal Monday and Tuesday, when Russia celebrates Orthodox Christmas, according to The 17-page national plan, published on the government’s website on Saturday outlines a plan of action and acknowledges changes to the climate are having a “prominent and increasing effect” on socioeconomic development, people’s lives, health, and industry.Russia, being an Arctic country, is warming 2.5 times faster than the rest of the world, on average, and the new national plan is just the "first stage" in the government's attempt to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, even though President Vladimir Putin denies that human activity is the cause.The document is purposely broad in its scope, ensuring that all parts of the Russian economy are included and can benefit from becoming adaptable to the warming conditions we now live in. To that end, the two-year scheme covers the first phase of the country's adaptation to climate change until 2022, with the aim to "lower the losses" of global warming.Negative impacts of global warming are listed and include risks to public health, thawing of the permafrost, increased likelihood of infections and natural disasters, as well as species being pushed out of their natural habitats. Russia can also expect more frequent droughts, extreme precipitation and flooding, along with an increased risk of fire.The document also lists the positive effects that can come from global warming, including decreased energy use in cold regions, expanding agricultural areas and navigational opportunities in the Arctic Ocean. All this will result in an uptick to the economy and benefit the nation.The document lists 30 economic and social steps designed to minimize the vulnerability of Russia's population, economy and natural resources to climate change. This means that on a national level, the government has to calculate the risks of Russian products becoming uncompetitive if they fail to meet climate-related standards on a global scale.The government will also begin publishing new educational materials to teach climate change in schools. The list also includes public works projects such as building new dams and shifting agriculture to more climate-resistant crops. Emergency services will also be initiated, such as vaccinations or evacuations in case of a disaster.Russia formally adopted the Paris climate accord in September last year and criticized the US withdrawal from the pact. However, Putin continues to deny that the climate crisis is caused by human-made fossil fuel emissions. Just last month, he said climate change was due to some "processes in the universe,: according to The Guardian. On Sunday, Russia's meteorological service predicted temperatures up to 16 degrees Celsius higher than normal Monday and Tuesday, when Russia celebrates Orthodox Christmas, according to Phys.org. "Weather on Christmas will be warmer than normal almost on the entire Russian territory," it said on its website. More about Russia, Climate crisis, Adaption, climate action plan Russia Climate crisis Adaption climate action plan