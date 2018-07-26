Residents told to flee out of control wildfire in California

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Redding - An "out of control" California wildfire prompted officials on Thursday to order thousands of residents to flee their homes as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze in a mountainous area near the city of Redding. This latest conflagration is just one of 75 major wildfires burning in the Western United States in what hs turned out to be an unusually active fire season. Wildfires have already scorched about 3.98 million acres (1.61 million hectares), mostly in western states. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, this year's acreage burned is above the 10-year average of 3.54million acres set for the same period. REMINDER: Closure for westbound 299W traffic is at Buenaventura Blvd. Eastbound closure remains at Buckhorn Summit. The Carr Fire is presently raging out of control in a sparsely inhabited area, but high winds and hot, dry weather forced firefighters to move the Highway 299 road closure to Buenaventura Boulevard on the outskirts of Redding earlier in the day as the fire creeps ever closer to the city of 90,000 people. How the Carr Fire started The Carr Fire — named for its location near the historic Carr Powerhouse off Highway 299 by Whiskeytown Lake — started about 1:15 p.m. Monday. The flames quickly created towering pyrocumulus clouds above the fire and swirling cinders. By 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, it had grown to about 6,766 acres and was 10 percent contained. Things went downhill after Wednesday evening as the fire was fanned by hot winds that forced mandatory evacuations as the fire crept to the northeast toward the Shasta Dam. The fire forced all of Keswick and Old Shasta to evacuate and had burned down some buildings and destroyed 40 boats at Oak Bottom Marina. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District issued "Unhealthy" air quality reports on Thursday and the smoke was so bad that it had made it difficult to use aircraft to douse the fire with water. Temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, coupled with low humidity and accompanied with erratic winds have really made fighting the fire difficult. Everywhere in Shasta County north of Highway 299 and west of the Sacramento River has been evacuated, the sheriff's department said on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. To the south, the area northwest of Lower Springs Road and Swasey Drive to Highway 299 has also been evacuated. Another major fire, the almost two-week-old, 43,300-acre Ferguson Fire, forced much of Yosemite National Park to close on Wednesday, as it poured thick smoke into the valley in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 170 miles east of San Francisco. It is now 27 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The Ferguson Fire caused the death of one firefighter and injured seven other firefighters. The so-called Carr Fire is burning about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Sacramento, has blackened over 28,763 acres and was 10 percent contained shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, making it four times the size it was on Wednesday. 