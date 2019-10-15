According to an analysis by U.K.-based climate news site Carbon Brief,
between July, August, and September, renewable energy sources generated about 29.5 terawatt-hours compared to just 29.1 terawatt-hours generated from fossil fuel sources.
This is actually the first time this milestone has been reached
since the UK opened its first public electric power station in 1882.
Reaching this milestone also confirms a prediction made by National Grid
in June 2019 that this year will be "the year zero-carbon power beats fossil fuel-fired generation for the first time.”
This includes electricity generated from renewables like biomass, wind, solar and hydroelectric plants that make up 40 percent - compared to just 39 percent from fossil fuels—virtually all gas in the UK’s case, according to the MIT Technology Review.
Offshore construction has began at what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea Project One in February 2018.
Ørsted
One big reason for this milestone is offshore wind farms
and the UK has taken to them like a duck to the water. Several new offshore wind farms came online this year from July to September, helping nudge renewables past fossil fuels. In 2010, fossil fuels accounted for more than 10 times the amount of electricity than renewables, according to the analysis.
The UK's place in the global context
The UK is to be commended for its rapid progress, especially when just one decade ago, fossil fuels made up 80 percent of its electricity. However, there are several countries ahead of the UK. Germany passed the same milestone as the UK last year, while Sweden met it seven years ago.
And we must not forget Iceland, Norway, and Costa Rica - countries where power grids are run almost entirely on renewable energy sources. Looking at the UK's accomplishment, the country should be proud of its energy and persistence in striving to reach net-zero carbon emissions.
As MIT Technology Review
reminds us, "In the grand scheme of things, three countries matter most: China, the US, and India. Between them, they account for about half of all global carbon emissions."