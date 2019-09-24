Email
article imagePuerto Rico awaits Tropical Storm Karen after major earthquake

Listen
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Tropical Storm Karen was expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy winds, torrential rainfall, flash flooding, and mudslides just hours after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region.
As of 11 a.m., the center of the storm was located about 65 miles (110 kilometers) SSW of St. Croix and about 60 miles (105 kilometers) SSE of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Karen is moving to the north at 8 mph (13 kph).
Karen is packing 40 mph (65 KPH) winds with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory. Millions of people in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands were told to prepare for tropical storm conditions and consider evacuating dangerous zones.
Tropical Storm Karen is the second threat to the region after a Magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck about 50 miles off the northwest coast of Puerto Rico late Monday night and has caused at least 34 aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Karen could also bring up to 8 inches of rain to parts of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday, and could strengthen as it moves though the region over the next couple of days, but a potential impact to the U.S. east coast was not immediately clear.
Tropical-storm-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected in the warning area by late morning. Winds could be higher on the
windward sides of hills and mountains, and also in elevated terrain.
"We urge the population to be cautious and carry out their family's emergency plan," the territory's governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, said in a tweet. "It's important to evaluate if you live in a vulnerable zone so you can go to a place of refuge."
