By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be a hurricane when it reaches the U.S. East Coast this weekend, after plowing through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES 16 satellite shows just how close the storm is to Puerto Rico, This visible satellite animation from NOAA's GOES16 shows TropicalStormDorian moving closer to the VirginIslands and PuertoRico this morning. Get the latest NHC_Atlantic update here: 3sDHWXKo5t — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 28, 2019 Hurricane watches are now in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The government of the Dominican Republic has modified the watches and warnings and now a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Isla Saona to Samana. Dorian is located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix, moving to the northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). The minimum central pressure is 1003 MB...29.62 inches. Some strengthening is expected today. After passing over or near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Dorian is on track to head toward the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday. NHC Dorian could weaken after passing over Puerto Rico and the islands, however, forecasters say it should strengthen later this week. It is still too early to have an accurate forecast for when Dorian could reach the East Coast of the U.S., however, spaghetti models show Dorian staying in the Atlantic to moving inland over Florida to entering the Gulf of Mexico next week. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can expect 4 to 6 inches of rainfall with this storm, with isolated amounts of rain up to 10 inches. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods. Swells generated by Dorian are expected to increase later this morning across the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.