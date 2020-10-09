As was expected, once Hurricane Delta got back over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it intensified again and set its sights on the Gulf Coast of the U.S. Delta is expected to move ashore by Friday evening, bringing a life-threatening storm surge of up to 11 feet.
Delta, a strong Category 3 cyclone, is about 160 miles (255 kilometers) south of Cameron, Louisiana, packing sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) and moving to the north at 12 mph (18 kph). The minimum central pressure is 958 mb (28.29 inches), according to the latest NHC advisory.
A hurricane warning
is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana; and Port Arthur, Texas. This means hurricane conditions are expected Friday.
A storm surge warning
is also in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Pearl River, Louisiana, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne. This means a life-threatening storm surge is expected, in this case Friday afternoon or early evening.
"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the National Hurricane Center said.
Conditions along the southwestern Louisiana coast have already begun to deteriorate as the outer rain bands of the storm reach inland. Baton Rouge, Louisiana has already been experiencing roadway flooding this morning, according to Weather.com.
Delta's northward motion is expected to continue today followed by a north-northeastward motion by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening. A slow weakening of the Category 3 storm is expected as Delta makes landfall this evening, however the storm will remain dangerous.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 160 miles from Delta's center. This broadening footprint means a large area will be impacted and the storm surge will be greater. The storm is also forecast to produce up to 15 inches of rain
in some areas, causing flash and river flooding.