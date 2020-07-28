By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Potential Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. The system is still packing sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), along with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure is 1007 MB (29.74 inches). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the center. Winds from expected Tropical Storm #Isaias could reach South Florida by Friday night (8 p.m. update) https://t.co/5VirGSfXFN pic.twitter.com/hquaDE5rUi — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 29, 2020 Environmental conditions are still expected to be conducive for additional development, The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-ee-as) tonight or on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the storm system will continue its west-northwest track over the next few days, including a slight reduction in forward speed. It should move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. Additional Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued ...and more may be required for the Bahamas soon. #PTC9 #Isaiashttps://t.co/1fPINxCZyK — the Weatherboy (@theWeatherboy) July 28, 2020 As mentioned earlier, it is too early to tell the exact track of this storm because a lot of factors are still in play. But However, once Tropical Storm Isaias has formed, it is forecast to move west-northwest into the Caribbean later this week and may make a move towards south Florida by this weekend. At the 8:00 p.m. advisory from the NHC , the tropical system was 340 miles (545 kilometers southeast of the Leeward Islands moving to the west-northwest at 25 mph (40 kph).The system is still packing sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), along with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure is 1007 MB (29.74 inches). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the center.Environmental conditions are still expected to be conducive for additional development, The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-ee-as) tonight or on Wednesday.On the forecast track, the storm system will continue its west-northwest track over the next few days, including a slight reduction in forward speed. It should move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.As mentioned earlier, it is too early to tell the exact track of this storm because a lot of factors are still in play. But computer models at this time do not appear to put the Gulf of Mexico or Texas in the path of this storm.However, once Tropical Storm Isaias has formed, it is forecast to move west-northwest into the Caribbean later this week and may make a move towards south Florida by this weekend. More about Tropical storm, Isaias, strengthening, warnings in effect, Puerto rico Tropical storm Isaias strengthening warnings in effect Puerto rico Virgin islands