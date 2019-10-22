By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment PG&E said it was activating its emergency operations center Monday as high temperatures and dry, offshore winds were expected to drive high fire danger and possibly prompt another power shutdown in Northern California as soon as late Wednesday. The counties include: Amador Butte Calaveras El Dorado Lake Mendocino Napa Nevada Placer Plumas San Mateo Sierra Sonoma Sutter Yuba Pacific Gas & Electric The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains above 1,000 feet. The watch begins at noon Wednesday in the North Bay, and 8 p.m. in the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains. All watches will last until 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Weather models show the potential for strong and dry offshore wind gusts that may exceed 55 mph late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for portions of the Sierra Foothills. Gusts of 35-45 mph have been forecast for some North Bay counties, with some localized areas expected to experience 55 mph gusts. PG&E began notifying customers of the PSPS via text, email, and automated phone calls on Monday afternoon. Customers enrolled in the utility's Medical Baseline program who do not verify they have received the notification will be visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. Vines are pretty sturdy when it comes to surviving flames, and have acted as a sort of fire wall amid the ashen landscape left by northern California's wildfires Robyn Beck, AFP The visits will focus on those customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment, and they will be given primary consideration during the potential safety shutoff, reports Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President, PG&E Electric Operations, “The sole purpose of PSPS is to significantly reduce catastrophic wildfire risk to our customers and communities. We know that sustained winds above 45 mph are known to cause damage to the lower-voltage distribution system and winds above 50 mph are known to cause damage to higher-voltage transmission equipment. As we saw in the last PSPS event, we had more than 100 instances of serious damage and hazard on our distribution and transmission lines from wind gusts of this strength." The utility is preparing for the possibility of activating it's Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) for a period of 18 to 24 hours starting late Wednesday and going through Thursday. Fifteen counties will be affected by the PSPS, says the utility, according to KCRA3. AmadorButteCalaverasEl DoradoLakeMendocinoNapaNevadaPlacerPlumasSan MateoSierraSonomaSutterYubaThe National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains above 1,000 feet. The watch begins at noon Wednesday in the North Bay, and 8 p.m. in the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains. All watches will last until 4 p.m. on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting.Weather models show the potential for strong and dry offshore wind gusts that may exceed 55 mph late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for portions of the Sierra Foothills. Gusts of 35-45 mph have been forecast for some North Bay counties, with some localized areas expected to experience 55 mph gusts.PG&E began notifying customers of the PSPS via text, email, and automated phone calls on Monday afternoon. Customers enrolled in the utility's Medical Baseline program who do not verify they have received the notification will be visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible.The visits will focus on those customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment, and they will be given primary consideration during the potential safety shutoff, reports YubaNet.com. Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President, PG&E Electric Operations, in a statement said, More about PG&E, poweer shutoff, 200000 customers, wednesday through thursday, 15 counties PG ampE poweer shutoff 200000 customers wednesday through th... 15 counties