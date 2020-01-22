The research, which comes from University of New South Wales, says that the drought which is affecting Australia carries significant ecological implications for the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus
), especially in eastern Australian mainland and Tasmania. One of the main issues is with rivers drying up, resulting in platypuses becoming stranded.
While the drought is key contributor
, human activity has placed the platypus population in a precarious situation. The research also notes that the activity of land clearing and fragmentation
by dams has resulted in platypus numbers almost halving, leaving the species prone to current factors like the lack of rainfall (which itself is connected with climate change).
According to lead scientist, Dr Gilad Bino
: "There is an urgent need for a national risk assessment for the platypus to assess its conservation status, evaluate risks and impacts, and prioritise management in order to minimise any risk of extinction."
The massive platypus that lived in Queensland
Photo by striatic
The platypus is a a semi-aquatic egg-laying mammal and it is the sole living representative of its family (Ornithorhynchidae) and genus (Ornithorhynchus).
The platypus is a threatened species, as classified by
the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The researchers are calling upon the Australian government to take urgent action, including better management of freshwater habitats.
The research is published in
the journal Biological Conservation
. The research paper is titled "A stitch in time – Synergistic impacts to platypus metapopulation extinction risk."