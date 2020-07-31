By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast where it is expected to remain a hurricane for several days. The hurricane's movement is presently to the northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and the minimum central pressure is now 992 mb (29.30 inches). TROPICAL UPDATE: At 11am EDT, @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ was watching #HurricaneIsaias getting closer to the U.S., as a #Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of Fla. Get the latest at https://t.co/VTAp4goJiS and track #Isaias with our 2020 Hurricane Tracker: https://t.co/vBOGa99O1M pic.twitter.com/pw5dwxrwSM — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) July 31, 2020 A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the Florida east coast from north of Deerfield Beach northward to the Volusia-Brevard County Line. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within a period of 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands, portions of the Florida east coast North of Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet, and for Lake Okeechobee. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Some strengthening is possible today and tonight, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days. 11 AM EDT 7/31: A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been issued for portions of the Florida east coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Isaias pic.twitter.com/i31BRINMnf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020 Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km). South and east-central Florida could see 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, from Friday night through Monday, Florida prepares for a hurricane amid a pandemic Beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County will start closing, beginning Friday night. According to BREAKING

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirms he's contracted COVID-19: https://t.co/943Iky9e1G — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 31, 2020 The mayor also says that social-distancing measures prompted by COVID-19 mean each person needs to have 40 square feet of space and no more cafeteria-style dining will be allowed. Mayor Gimenez is also concerned because COVID-19 testing will not be available for several days. "A lot of these testing sites are outdoors. They have tents and will cause damage. We had to put safety first," he said. "We will have thousands of tests that will not be conducted until we get these test sites up and running again." The mayor also addressed those who have tested positive for the coronavirus. "If you are positive, we have worked with the school system so we can put them in classrooms and separate them from the general population," he said. "It's a challenge, but these are some of the things you have to think about in the age of COVID-19 and now a hurricane." The next complete advisory will be at 5:00 p.m.