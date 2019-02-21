By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Environment Sydney - Recent legal judgments and investor pressure are effectively neutering the endless irresponsible corporate excesses in the environment. The question now is whether serial deniers of the risks of pollution and emissions can understand why. Recent wind shifts include Australian mining giant Climate change litigation makes a point Poland's capital Warsaw is shrouded in a thick layer of smog on January 9, 2017 as coal and waste-fired home furnaces drive up air pollution to the highest levels recorded in years JANEK SKARZYNSKI, AFP/File If you are getting the impression that this is a rather patchy approach to the problem, so it is, but it is also having a progressively wider impact in real world results. Public pressure, investor pressure, and political "adaption" in favour of climate change regulation is now overwhelming. If global pollution regulations had been enforced, it is arguable that global warming and climate change would never have happened. Inefficient combustion, cheapskate refusal to properly filter emissions, and the rest of the grotesque pantomime are now coming to an end. The question remains, however, how alleged adults could simply not understand basic high school science. If you release 37,000,000,000 tons of CO2 (2018) into the atmosphere every year, the equivalent of giving every human being on the planet five packets of cigarettes smoked per day, something must be wrong. That's roughly 5 tons per person, or the equivalent weight of five cars, every year. How could it not have an impact? It's taken the corporate sector and its political errand boys 30 years to be dragged, bleating and still in denial, into doing the right thing, very much against their will. Heads up for the global news media nuthouse This sudden move to sanity will have major media impacts, too. Global news media will now have to adapt to a very different, much less tolerant, media environment. The sheer imbecility of actually publishing fraudulent, self-serving statements and calling it "news" can barely be described. Consider, idiots – • How can 37 billion tonnes of emissions NOT be anthropogenic, for example? • Was it those naughty raccoons generating all that pollution? • Or was it the world's seemingly endless oversupply of trash diving billionaires? Take a guess. For once, you might actually get something right. The sudden return to the responsible journalism and editorial policies will probably come as quite a shock. It is, however, necessary in a world which has to rely on factual information, whether it likes it or not. The news sector has effectively and thoroughly destroyed its own credibility in the process of pandering to the insane, and this imbecilic approach to news has been very much an own goal. "Fake news" is a natural development of this acceptance of deranged, completely false statements in the media. The result so far is a hideously polluted planet, decades of wasted time, a large number of nutcases in public office, and a massive cleanup bill which will affect at least the next two generations. Congratulations, morons. History will condemn this mismanagement of climate change as the most utterly disingenuous, backward, stupid, and downright insane case of fraud in history. When you look at the 5000 years of recorded history, that is not a great character recommendation. Let's just hope that this new move to sanity doesn't take too long. There's not that much time left to waste. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com 