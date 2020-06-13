This in turn means less oxygen to breathe. Just to add some fun, there’s also a thing called CO2 poisoning, in which breathing CO2 has many negative effects. Officially accepted figures aren’t vague about the • Respiratory distress • Cardiac distress and hypotension • Confusion and depression • Fatigue • Irritability • Acidosis (multiple metabolic issues caused by high acidity) These effects set in at about 5% concentrations. There’s no doubt about it, reduced oxygen availability is not good for anyone, in any form. Chronic respiratory diseases – Parallel epidemiology, parallel problem? Chronic respiratory diseases have been spiking pretty drastically worldwide for years. The possibly parallel tracks of reduced oxygen availability in the atmosphere and CO2 poisoning don’t appear to have been studied. It’s no great feat of logic, however, to associate lack of oxygen availability with excessive CO2 formation. Reducing oxygen in the atmosphere also reduces the available oxygen for other processes. Water, good ‘ol H2O, also requires oxygen. Less oxygen, less water, is the obvious result. Emissions and CO2 The sheer volume of emissions worldwide is measured in gigatons. That’s billions of tons. The Earth is still capable of processing a lot of this carbon dioxide, but it takes time, and the carbon and water cycles can be disrupted by volumes of additional materials entering them. Doesn’t matter if it’s carbon or soda pop, such vast quantities of materials do have an effect. Future risks, the new reality of CO2 Crystal balls are not required to see the risks of ever-rising CO2. We’ve now moved on from press releases, skank science and politics to reality, and it’s a pretty big gap. So many new risks instantly arise for the future. What happens if available oxygen hits a tipping point whereby it’s not replaced, and availability reduces to a critical level? Whatever it is, it’s not likely to be much fun for the world. For 7.7 billion people, it’ll be less fun. The basic requirements for respiration are about 11,000 litres per day per person. Of that, So reduced oxygen availability plus increased risk of CO2 poisoning are instant threats at all levels of human life and life in general. Given the total lack of movement on simply shutting down emissions, the problem of emissions and effects on health have snowballed and will continue to do so. Coal and oil, which would otherwise be major assets in any sane economy, are major liabilities to health, as well as and contributing to the warming environment. “ As though health and the environment were different things. They’re not. Your health and whatever environment you’re in are directly and inevitably related. An unhealthy environment is just that, and an environment in which you literally can’t breathe is about as unhealthy as it can get. The solution isn’t hard. It’s the stupidity that’s the problem. If you told any normal person that doing something might prevent them from breathing, they’d react properly and stop doing it. That’s not happening, worldwide. Stupidity, by definition, is doing the wrong thing. Knowing it’s wrong simply makes it more stupid. The solution is simple, it’s not even expensive, and people have been saying what to do for two generations: • Lose the things that produce emissions. • Soak up the carbon dioxide • Generate a lot more oxygen naturally. • Problem solved. An intellectually underachieving cockroach could understand this: No oxygen = No future. Any questions? Like why not do the obvious? Like why lie about such a serious risk to everyone? Start asking. You won’t like the answers, but you’ll see the truth. The formation of CO2 is based on the combination of oxygen and carbon. The more carbon entering the atmosphere, the more likely increased CO2 production becomes, reducing available oxygen. Every carbon atom can bond to two oxygen atoms. You don’t need a calculator to see the possibilities of unrestricted carbon entering the environment.This in turn means less oxygen to breathe. Just to add some fun, there’s also a thing called CO2 poisoning, in which breathing CO2 has many negative effects.Officially accepted figures aren’t vague about the risks of CO2 poisoning . They’re unequivocal and may include:• Respiratory distress• Cardiac distress and hypotension• Confusion and depression• Fatigue• Irritability• Acidosis (multiple metabolic issues caused by high acidity)These effects set in at about 5% concentrations. There’s no doubt about it, reduced oxygen availability is not good for anyone, in any form.Chronic respiratory diseases have been spiking pretty drastically worldwide for years. The possibly parallel tracks of reduced oxygen availability in the atmosphere and CO2 poisoning don’t appear to have been studied.It’s no great feat of logic, however, to associate lack of oxygen availability with excessive CO2 formation. The carbon cycle is not negotiable. If there’s more carbon in the cycle, it impacts everything, from water to breathing to the basic needs of life on Earth Reducing oxygen in the atmosphere also reduces the available oxygen for other processes. Water, good ‘ol H2O, also requires oxygen. Less oxygen, less water, is the obvious result.The sheer volume of emissions worldwide is measured in gigatons. That’s billions of tons. On this link , you can see how much is being emitted by each nation according to the IAEA as at May 2020.The Earth is still capable of processing a lot of this carbon dioxide, but it takes time, and the carbon and water cycles can be disrupted by volumes of additional materials entering them. Doesn’t matter if it’s carbon or soda pop, such vast quantities of materials do have an effect.Crystal balls are not required to see the risks of ever-rising CO2. We’ve now moved on from press releases, skank science and politics to reality, and it’s a pretty big gap. So many new risks instantly arise for the future. What happens if available oxygen hits a tipping point whereby it’s not replaced, and availability reduces to a critical level? Whatever it is, it’s not likely to be much fun for the world.For 7.7 billion people, it’ll be less fun. The basic requirements for respiration are about 11,000 litres per day per person. Of that, 550 litres is pure oxygen . If that oxygen isn’t available, the entire physiology, which is dependent on oxygen to the cellular level, is directly affected, and the effects are entirely negative.So reduced oxygen availability plus increased risk of CO2 poisoning are instant threats at all levels of human life and life in general.Given the total lack of movement on simply shutting down emissions, the problem of emissions and effects on health have snowballed and will continue to do so.Coal and oil, which would otherwise be major assets in any sane economy, are major liabilities to health, as well as and contributing to the warming environment. “ Energy dominance ” is an issue for the geriatric, long after fossil fuels have become obsolete and hyper-inefficient. The environment continues to be a four-letter word among the political creches, not related to “the real world”, and demoted to a non-issue.As though health and the environment were different things. They’re not. Your health and whatever environment you’re in are directly and inevitably related. An unhealthy environment is just that, and an environment in which you literally can’t breathe is about as unhealthy as it can get.If you told any normal person that doing something might prevent them from breathing, they’d react properly and stop doing it. That’s not happening, worldwide. Stupidity, by definition, is doing the wrong thing. Knowing it’s wrong simply makes it more stupid.The solution is simple, it’s not even expensive, and people have been saying what to do for two generations:• Lose the things that produce emissions.• Soak up the carbon dioxide• Generate a lot more oxygen naturally.• Problem solved.An intellectually underachieving cockroach could understand this:Any questions? Like why not do the obvious? Like why lie about such a serious risk to everyone? Start asking. You won’t like the answers, but you’ll see the truth.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com