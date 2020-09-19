Op-Ed: Climate Change — The great disruptor of life as we know it

By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Environment America’s worsening climate change problem is as polarized as its politics. Some parts of the country have been burning this month while others were underwater in extreme weather disasters. Yet this worsening situation is being ignored by many of us. On the West Coast of the United States, over 6 million acres have been burned in what is being described as the worst wildfire season ever, with thousands of people left homeless, dozens dead or missing, even as the smoke from the fires has encircled the globe. The U.S. has also seen one of its busiest hurricane seasons on record, spurred by warm sea surface temperatures. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season used up its Droughts are getting worse in the Midwest, and just recently, Santiam Fire on September 9, 2020. Oregon State Fire Marshall (OSFM) Scientists say the West is in about the 20th year of what they call I could go on, adding sea level rise, decreased snow cover, declining Arctic sea ice, global temperature rise, and more, however, scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal. And sadly, most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the Triple disasters are ongoing in the U.S. Not only are we coping with extreme wildfires and a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, but the country is also in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the U.S. has 6,740,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 198,841 deaths, according to GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic at 12:46 p.m. September 15, 2020. You can clearly see Hurricane Sally in the upper left corner. But did you notice how all five hurricanes in this image are maintaining social-distancing? GOES 16 satellite imagery It is interesting to note that during the global lockdowns at the start of the pandemic, greenhouse gas emissions have declined quite markedly. And overall, even today, GHG emissions are lower than they have been in years. But this is only temporary. "And why is that? It's because these emissions reductions were the result of changing or reducing our activities, but not the cause of any structural change of how our society actually works," says Imperial College London climate scientist Joeri Rogelj. However, lockdowns are not a sustainable solution to curbing climate change, especially when looking at the economic, societal and social costs they've inflicted. This Texas couple wore face masks while sunbathing in Miami Beach Eva Marie UZCATEGUI, AFP Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann said that La Nina — a temporary natural cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather worldwide — is partly responsible for some of the drought and hurricane issues this summer. But that’s on top of climate change, so together they make for “dual disasters playing out in the U.S.,” Mann said. And if we add the coronavirus pandemic to the list - we have triple disasters ongoing, and they will be with us for a very long time unless we do something to mitigate the impacts. How bad is Climate change becoming? But that's on top of climate change, so together they make for "dual disasters playing out in the U.S.," Mann said.And if we add the coronavirus pandemic to the list - we have triple disasters ongoing, and they will be with us for a very long time unless we do something to mitigate the impacts.