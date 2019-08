By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Environment Gull Bay First Nation and utility partner Ontario Power Generation (OPG) set a clean energy milestone for off-grid Canadian indigenous communities recently with the commissioning of a hybrid solar-plus-storage microgrid. For 57 years, the Gull Bay community, located approximately 175 kilometers (109 miles) north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has relied on a diesel-powered generating station for its electricity. That all ended last week as project coordinator A.J. Esquega addressed a crowd in front of the new Giizis Energy solar storage microgrid facility. The $6 million facility will serve the entire community of about 100 houses, and about 13 community buildings and facilities, including the Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek First Nation government office, community health and recreation centers, a volunteer fire station, and a water transfer and sewage station. Thanks to Chief Wilfrid and Gull Bay First Nation for the invite to your community to celebrate 🇨🇦’s first solar micro-grid facility! This facility will offset over 350,000 tons of CO2 and be a national example of innovative green technology! pic.twitter.com/3dSE6W6sz6 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) August 16, 2019 When running at full capacity, the facility will cover the communities entire electrical needs for 11 to 12 hours per day, offsetting about 130,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. A diesel-fueled plant owned by utility Hydro One serves as a backup, reports “In the last few weeks as we went into full operations we have already reduced over 12,000 liters of diesel with clean, renewable solar power. A true gift from the Creator,” said Wilfred King, chief of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek – Gull Bay First Nation. The project is 100 percent community-owned and is expected to result in “community-centered economic development and jobs; community infrastructure improvement, a healthier community; diesel and greenhouse gas reduction, and a stronger Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek community,” King said. Congratulations to Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay #FirstNation, ON) as they celebrate the opening of their Giizis Energy Micro Grid. This micro grid will produce clean, renewable energy and reduce the community’s reliance on diesel. #FNinfra #cleanenergy pic.twitter.com/s6727Ffkgm — Minister Seamus O’Regan (@Min_IndServ) August 19, 2019 Transitioning to a clean energy plan He answered his own question. "Climate change. This First Nation is doing what everybody says we have to do, which is to protect the planet,” Bellegarde said. We announced a $2M investment towards the new Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek–Gull Bay First Nation’s solar microgrid, which will bring clean, renewable energy to the #Indigenous community. https://t.co/xz4uwGBf87 href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CleanEnergy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CleanEnergy #RenewableEnergy pic.twitter.com/K7JRQ89cLN — Natural Resources (@NRCan) August 19, 2019 Across from the diesel generating plant, the sun beams down on 1,200 newly built solar panels. The sign on the fence surrounding the panels reads, 'Canada’s first fully-integrated, remote renewable, energy storage microgrid. However, the solar farm is just a first step in the community's clean energy plan. As part of those future plans, the community is looking at hydro and geothermal opportunities to work towards the complete abandonment of diesel generation. The First Nation is also looking for additional microgrid revenue that would help them completely eliminate the need for diesel generation. This could include providing "energy efficiency or demand-side management services," according to Esquega. “This is a big step for us, one that takes us towards a clean energy future. It’s a source of pride for the community and the Chief of Council,” The microgrid is the first of its kind in Canada, and after decades of hostile relations, Ontario Power Generation has helped Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation become the first remote community in Canada to utilize renewable energy.For 57 years, the Gull Bay community, located approximately 175 kilometers (109 miles) north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has relied on a diesel-powered generating station for its electricity. That all ended last week as project coordinator A.J. Esquega addressed a crowd in front of the new Giizis Energy solar storage microgrid facility.The $6 million facility will serve the entire community of about 100 houses, and about 13 community buildings and facilities, including the Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek First Nation government office, community health and recreation centers, a volunteer fire station, and a water transfer and sewage station.When running at full capacity, the facility will cover the communities entire electrical needs for 11 to 12 hours per day, offsetting about 130,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. A diesel-fueled plant owned by utility Hydro One serves as a backup, reports CBC Canada. “In the last few weeks as we went into full operations we have already reduced over 12,000 liters of diesel with clean, renewable solar power. A true gift from the Creator,” said Wilfred King, chief of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek – Gull Bay First Nation.The project is 100 percent community-owned and is expected to result in “community-centered economic development and jobs; community infrastructure improvement, a healthier community; diesel and greenhouse gas reduction, and a stronger Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek community,” King said. TB News reports that National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde asked the audience what the number one question is going into October's federal election?He answered his own question. "Climate change. This First Nation is doing what everybody says we have to do, which is to protect the planet,” Bellegarde said.Across from the diesel generating plant, the sun beams down on 1,200 newly built solar panels. The sign on the fence surrounding the panels reads, 'Canada’s first fully-integrated, remote renewable, energy storage microgrid. However, the solar farm is just a first step in the community's clean energy plan.As part of those future plans, the community is looking at hydro and geothermal opportunities to work towards the complete abandonment of diesel generation.The First Nation is also looking for additional microgrid revenue that would help them completely eliminate the need for diesel generation. This could include providing "energy efficiency or demand-side management services," according to Esquega. “This is a big step for us, one that takes us towards a clean energy future. It’s a source of pride for the community and the Chief of Council,” More about Gull Bay First Nation, Ontario Power Generation, Solar power, Climate change, fullyintegrated gri Gull Bay First Natio... Ontario Power Genera... Solar power Climate change fullyintegrated gri