A new waste treatment plant has is being proposed in Jerusalem. Once opened the facility will enable the municipality to convert waste into electricity. The plant is expected to be designed, constructed and opened within the next six years. The plan to construct the new facility has been triggered as an outcome from the Inter-ministerial Committee on Waste Treatment Facilities, which has published the "Pre-Qualification Procedure", leading to a public tender for the "Planning, Financing, Establishment, and Operation" of Israel's First Recovery Energy Facility. Energy recovery from waste means the conversion of (non-recyclable) waste into usable heat, electricity, or fuel through a variety of processes. The committee is headed by Nehemiah Kind, senior deputy accountant general, which partners with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Environmental Protection on a variety of environmental schemes. The facility in Israel will be built in the area of the Shomronei HaTov recycling park, near Jerusalem. The plant is expected to serve as the central waste treatment facility for the city and adjacent areas. The site will come with a new waste sorting facility, along with an advanced energy recovery facility. The associated technologies will allow converted waste to generate electricity while adhering to stringent environmental standards. The facility is expected to replace the landfill in operation at the Shomroei HaTov recycling site, in order to maximize the Israeli government's effort to avoid environmental damage. This project will be carried out in collaboration with international companies and managed by a yet-to-be appointed energy recovery company. The full construction costs are estimated to total 1 billion Shekels (around $288,106,400). The Israeli Ministry of the Environment and the Treasury aims for the plant to become the first of several recovery facilities, offering alternatives to the use of landfills across the country. David Malits of DM Communications tells Digital Journal that: "The world is full of polluting cities and eco-harming industries. From these poor habits arises an opportunity for green energy startups to answer the people's call for a sustainable solution. The green tech industry in Israel is growing at an accelerated rate. The whole tech world is watching how we handle our waste challenges." The aim of the energy center is to produce so-termed 'progressive energy' and to considerably lower landfill use throughout the city. These aims are described by David Malits as a: "win-win opportunity for synergy between Israel's tech ecosystem and sustainable energy production."