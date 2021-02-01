By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Boulder - When thick, the surface layer of the ocean acts as a buffer to extreme marine heating -- but a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows this "mixed layer" is becoming shallower each year. The thinner it becomes, the easier it is to warm. “Marine heatwaves will be more intense and happen more often in the future,” said Dillon Amaya, a CIRES Visiting Fellow and lead author on the “And we are now understanding the mechanics of why. When the mixed layer is thin, it takes less heat to warm the ocean more," Amaya explains. So what in the world are the scientists talking about? Simply put, the top layer of the ocean is called the "mixed layer." This "blanket" runs anywhere from 20 to 200 meters (65.6 to 656 feet) deep and offers a protective shield where the temperature remains constant. Sea surface temperature anomaly maps show temperatures above normal in orange and red during a marine heatwave in the Northeast Pacific in 2019. NOAA The thickness of the mixed layer is responsible for extreme marine heat events. The thicker it is, the more the mixed layer can act as a buffer to shield the waters below from incoming hot air. However, as this layer thins, it will become easier for swings in extreme temperatures to occur, “Think of the mixed layer as boiling a pot of water,” said Amaya, according to In the study, Amaya and his team used a combination of ocean observations and models to estimate the depth of the mixed layer as far back as 1980. They found that over the last 40 years, the layer has thinned by nearly three meters (9 feet) in some regions of the North Pacific. The more water in a pot means it takes longer for it to reach the boiling point. CDC By 2100, according to the study, the mixed layer will be 4 meters (12 feet) thinner—30 percent less than what it is today. When you combine this with global warming, the stage is set for more frequent swings in extreme temperature events. Looking back to 2019, “If you take the same wind and ocean conditions that occurred in 2019 and you apply them to the estimated mixed layer in 2100, you get a marine heatwave that is 6.5 degrees C (12 F) warmer than what we say in 2019,” The new research gives us a likely explanation for recent extreme marine heatwaves and also points to a future of more frequent and destructive ocean warming events as global temperatures continue to climb.“Marine heatwaves will be more intense and happen more often in the future,” said Dillon Amaya, a CIRES Visiting Fellow and lead author on the study out this week in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society’s Explaining Extreme Events.“And we are now understanding the mechanics of why. When the mixed layer is thin, it takes less heat to warm the ocean more," Amaya explains.So what in the world are the scientists talking about? Simply put, the top layer of the ocean is called the "mixed layer." This "blanket" runs anywhere from 20 to 200 meters (65.6 to 656 feet) deep and offers a protective shield where the temperature remains constant.The thickness of the mixed layer is responsible for extreme marine heat events. The thicker it is, the more the mixed layer can act as a buffer to shield the waters below from incoming hot air. However, as this layer thins, it will become easier for swings in extreme temperatures to occur,“Think of the mixed layer as boiling a pot of water,” said Amaya, according to Science Daily. “It will take no time at all for an inch of water to come to a boil, but much longer for a pot filled to the brim to heat through.”In the study, Amaya and his team used a combination of ocean observations and models to estimate the depth of the mixed layer as far back as 1980. They found that over the last 40 years, the layer has thinned by nearly three meters (9 feet) in some regions of the North Pacific.By 2100, according to the study, the mixed layer will be 4 meters (12 feet) thinner—30 percent less than what it is today. When you combine this with global warming, the stage is set for more frequent swings in extreme temperature events.Looking back to 2019, a "blob" of warm ocean water disrupted the West Coast marine ecosystem and depressed salmon returns Weakened winds and higher air temperatures came together to warm Pacific Ocean waters by about 3 degrees C (5.5 F).“If you take the same wind and ocean conditions that occurred in 2019 and you apply them to the estimated mixed layer in 2100, you get a marine heatwave that is 6.5 degrees C (12 F) warmer than what we say in 2019,” said Amaya. “An event like that would absolutely devastate sensitive marine ecosystems along the U.S. west coast.” More about marine heatwaves, mixed layer, North pacific, cocsistant temperature, drastic swings in ocean temperatures marine heatwaves mixed layer North pacific cocsistant temperatu... drastic swings in oc...