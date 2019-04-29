By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Environment Wantagh - On April 29, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a NY offshore drilling ban alongside veteran singer-songwriter Billy Joel at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. This law was sponsored by New York state politician Todd Kaminsky and New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright. Governor Cuomo underscored that this law is needed. Environmentalists hope that this law can set a precedent for other states to follow. They feel that drilling off the Long Island coast may lead to In doing this, Governor Cuomo was able to send a " Billy Joel at a concert. Slgckgc via Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0) Joining the New York governor was Billy Joel, who is one of the most famous residents of Long Island; moreover, Joel has sung extensively about the waters in New York, especially in classics such as "The Downeaster 'Alexa'." Joel expressed that he is proud to be at this event to address the people down in Washington. "If they think they would do anything to poison these waters, they've got another thing coming," Joel said. Speaking of Billy Joel, the "Piano Man" will be headlining Madison Square Garden on Thursday, May 9, as part of his monthly residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena." This bill was signed to help protect the New York waterways, and it was met with a tremendous response. This ban would prevent state permits for drilling for oil or natural gas exploration in the "offshore" areas that are controlled by New York State.This law was sponsored by New York state politician Todd Kaminsky and New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright. Governor Cuomo underscored that this law is needed.Environmentalists hope that this law can set a precedent for other states to follow. They feel that drilling off the Long Island coast may lead to adverse effects , such as putting the environment, water quality and human health at risk.In doing this, Governor Cuomo was able to send a " loud message " to Washington, DC in regard to environmental matters. "No way are you going to drill off the coast of Long Island and New York. It's not going to happen as long as we are in charge of this state," Cuomo said.Joining the New York governor was Billy Joel, who is one of the most famous residents of Long Island; moreover, Joel has sung extensively about the waters in New York, especially in classics such as "The Downeaster 'Alexa'." Joel expressed that he is proud to be at this event to address the people down in Washington. "If they think they would do anything to poison these waters, they've got another thing coming," Joel said.Speaking of Billy Joel, the "Piano Man" will be headlining Madison Square Garden on Thursday, May 9, as part of his monthly residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena." More about Billy joel, Andrew cuomo, New york, Governor Billy joel Andrew cuomo New york Governor