By By Karen Graham 51 mins ago in Environment The fire season typically doesn't become a big threat until late summer and into fall for the U.S. Northwest, a region famous for its rainfall. However, the Pacific Northwest faces an increased risk of significant wildfires due to global warming. Issaquah has a warm-summer Mediterranean climate, with chilly, extremely wet winters and warm, moderately humid summers. Although there is no dry season in Issaquah, winters are many times wetter than the summers. This region famous for its rainfall has long escaped major burns, unlike other regions of the American West. As an example, in Shops on Sunset Way, in Issaquah, Washington. (April 2009). Joe Mabel Increased risk of significant wildfires The The Pacific Northwest is unique in that property owners are often less prepared for fire than those in drier places and more homes are constructed close to forests than in any other western state. Quite often, as in California, heavy vegetation spills over into backyards with some even rubbing up alongside homes. Many neighborhoods are built along one mountain road, with no other escape route to get out in case of an emergency. "The only thing that's keeping it from going off like a nuclear bomb is the weather," said Chris Dicus, a professor at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and head of the Association for Fire Ecology, a national group that studies wildfire and includes experts from the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Geological Survey. NATIONAL INTERAGENCY FIRE CENTER Historically, the swath of densely forested coastal territory stretching from British Columbia into northwestern Oregon has had short summers, while cloaked in a veil of moist, humid air. However, the climate crisis is changing the region's seasons. The The report continued: "The prevalence of wildfires, insect infestations, disease epidemics, and drought-induced dieback of Northwest forests have heightened forestry managers’ awareness of potential climate change impacts. Over the long term, these sustained impacts are projected to fundamentally alter forest composition and land cover." A new approach to housing is needed, say experts, after the town of Paradise was engulfed in the Camp Fire Josh Edelson, AFP/File Michael Medler, a fire scientist and chair of the environmental studies department at Western Washington University, said, "Those are the kinds of changes that amount to taking a forest and pushing it over the edge." Medler also pointed out the residential sprawl radiating from cities in the Northwest's coastal corridor, such as Seattle, toward the Cascade Mountains, which define the region's eastern edge and stretch from Canada into Oregon. "The ones that keep me awake at night are places like Issaquah," said Medler. "The ones that keep me awake at night are places like Issaquah," said Medler.The risks all boil down to a lack of good data on the fire risks of previously wet forests. There just hasn't been that many fires in the past. This means that fire and forestry officials have a little time to lay out their plan of operation. And the experts all agree: "Global warming is changing the wet climate of the Pacific Northwest, in ways that will make its forests more likely to burn."