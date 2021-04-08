By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) will be releasing its once-a-decade update to "climate normals," on May 4, 2021, and there will be a few changes. As Climate change amplifies extreme weather like droughts, which create ideal conditions for wildfires Samuel Corum, AFP/File But with a warming planet and the impacts we are experiencing with global warming, what was considered normal 30 years ago is a bit different in today's world. And because we are living in a changing world, It's not like the changes will be huge across the board, but the fastest-warming places will see a real bump in their averages that could make some forecasts seem confusing and pose a challenge to meteorologists. Basically, this means that the baseline for normal weather from 1981-2010 is being shifted to 1991-2020. Relying on that warmer period means many new “normal” temperatures will be higher, reports NOAA will update the temperature averages meteorologists use, shifting the data that serves as the baseline for normal weather from 1981-2010 to 1991-2020. Relying on that warmer period means many new “normal” temperatures will be higher. NOAA/Daniel Wood/NPR You may wonder why 30 years of data is needed? Simply put, this is the standard set by the Mike Palecki, the Preliminary set of maximum temperature change maps for the center months in each season. NOAA He adds: "Precipitation normals also change for 1991–2020, with increases especially large in the Southeast and South Central U.S., and distinct seasonally dependent shifts in the West." Additionally, Palecki says, "It is also very clear that in some regions of the U.S., occurrences of above-normal days have increased, and the 30-year normal is no longer as fully representative of the region’s current climate. "These new normals are a better baseline for today's climate, helping inform activities in many economic sectors," said Palecki. Climate will continue to change in the US during this decade, however, so we will need to do this again in 2031." Additionally, Palecki says, "It is also very clear that in some regions of the U.S., occurrences of above-normal days have increased, and the 30-year normal is no longer as fully representative of the region's current climate."These new normals are a better baseline for today's climate, helping inform activities in many economic sectors," said Palecki. Climate will continue to change in the US during this decade, however, so we will need to do this again in 2031."