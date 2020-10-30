No, the season is not over — Get ready for Tropical Storm Eta

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment Nearly 24 hours after Zeta made landfall in southeast Louisiana, another disturbance now has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in a few days. Right now, forecasters are watching a tropical wave that is forming in the Caribbean Sea. The NHC has dubbed the disturbance -Invest 96L The agency has given it a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm this weekend or early next week in the central or western Caribbean. The system is expected to track westward through at least Tuesday with a gradually decreasing forward speed as it reaches the western Caribbean. It is also bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao). 8am EDT: Shower activity with a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has become better organized overnight. A tropical depression is now likely to form this weekend or early next week as this system moves westward through the Caribbean Sea.https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/de3W5ffHFe — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 30, 2020 “This is exactly what we look for this time of year on the tail end of these cold fronts, they get down into the Gulf or the southwest Atlantic, the Bahamas, and Cuba and places like that,” Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather said, according to the Conditions in the Atlantic Basin are conducive for this disturbance forming into a tropical storm or even a hurricane, according to Additionally, the area the disturbance is moving into is also exhibiting very little wind shear, another element in favor of tropical storm development, and growing intensity. Remember now, wind shear is what changes wind direction and wind speed, and if there is a lot of wind shear, it is harder for a storm to intensify. Should Invest 96L become a tropical storm, it will be named "Eta," the first unused greek letter in the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. Digital Journal will keep readers posted, should this tropical wave have further development. According to its 2:00 p.m. advisory Friday, the National Hurricane Center said it’s possible the world will meet Tropical Storm Eta next week for the first time in history.Right now, forecasters are watching a tropical wave that is forming in the Caribbean Sea. The NHC has dubbed the disturbance -Invest 96L The agency has given it a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm this weekend or early next week in the central or western Caribbean.The system is expected to track westward through at least Tuesday with a gradually decreasing forward speed as it reaches the western Caribbean. It is also bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao).“This is exactly what we look for this time of year on the tail end of these cold fronts, they get down into the Gulf or the southwest Atlantic, the Bahamas, and Cuba and places like that,” Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “We are concerned next week there’s going to be some potential for a tropical system to develop.”Conditions in the Atlantic Basin are conducive for this disturbance forming into a tropical storm or even a hurricane, according to Weather.com. It is moving into waters that hover around 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and this is perfect for tropical development and intensification.Additionally, the area the disturbance is moving into is also exhibiting very little wind shear, another element in favor of tropical storm development, and growing intensity. Remember now, wind shear is what changes wind direction and wind speed, and if there is a lot of wind shear, it is harder for a storm to intensify.Should Invest 96L become a tropical storm, it will be named "Eta," the first unused greek letter in the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. Digital Journal will keep readers posted, should this tropical wave have further development. More about Hurricane season, Tropica disturbance, Caribbean, 70 chance of development, Tropical Storm Eta Hurricane season Tropica disturbance Caribbean 70 chance of develop... Tropical Storm Eta