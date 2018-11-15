Newfoundland and Labrador pounded by 'weather bomb'

The effects of an incredibly strong low-pressure system moving through Atlantic Canada has caused more than ripples across the Atlantic Ocean this week, creating giant waves to track towards Europe and Africa.
The Weather Network
is forecasting the next couple days will see the largest waves on the planet hitting the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, with significant wave height forecast over 15 meters (50 feet) or higher.
With wind speeds reaching as high as 130 kph (81 mph), over 12,000 customers are without power, forcing schools to close, while dozens of flights in an out of St. John's International Airport have also been canceled this morning. Almost the entire island is under a winter storm warning
from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
Trees have blown over into power lines and whiteout conditions are making repairs difficult, said Michele Coughlan, a Newfoundland Power representative. "It's not just one or two trees, it's seven trees, five trees. And as you get one tree removed the crews are finding that there are other trees that have come into line."
The winds have been extreme
along the coast - and the footage that locals have been able to capture looks beyond surreal as meteorologists claim the waves seen in Newfoundland today will be the highest seen across the globe.
It's not over until it's over for Southern Ontario today. The first widespread accumulating snow threat has prompted weather advisories across the lower half of the province. The Weather Network
expects this to be the largest snowfall so far this season, affecting areas beyond just the Great Lakes.
Regions of southern and eastern Ontario as well as southern Quebec could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow. "This snowfall may have major impacts on the commute this evening as well as the commute Friday morning," warns Environment Canada in the weather advisory issued early Thursday morning. "Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination."