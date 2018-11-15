Newfoundland and Labrador pounded by 'weather bomb'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The current weather hitting the Newfoundland and Labrador is unlike anything many have ever seen before. As of now, the storm is so bad that it's been called "the most intense storm on the planet," by local meteorologists. The With wind speeds reaching as high as 130 kph (81 mph), over 12,000 customers are without power, forcing schools to close, while dozens of flights in an out of St. John's International Airport have also been canceled this morning. Almost the entire island is under a This is just one of many issues our crews have been dealing with. We thank all of our customers who have been impacted during this storm for their patience. We are working as safely and diligently as possible to restore power to our customers. XPA5fz6zjo — Newfoundland Power (@NFPower) November 15, 2018 Trees have blown over into power lines and whiteout conditions are making repairs difficult, said Michele Coughlan, a Newfoundland Power representative. "It's not just one or two trees, it's seven trees, five trees. And as you get one tree removed the crews are finding that there are other trees that have come into line." The And this is in the harbour...somewhat sheltered. OzcTr4josa — LeeTremblett (@LeeTremblett) November 15, 2018 It's not over until it's over for Southern Ontario today. The first widespread accumulating snow threat has prompted weather advisories across the lower half of the province. The Regions of southern and eastern Ontario as well as southern Quebec could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow. "This snowfall may have major impacts on the commute this evening as well as the commute Friday morning," warns Environment Canada in the weather advisory issued early Thursday morning. "Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination." The effects of an incredibly strong low-pressure system moving through Atlantic Canada has caused more than ripples across the Atlantic Ocean this week, creating giant waves to track towards Europe and Africa.The Weather Network is forecasting the next couple days will see the largest waves on the planet hitting the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, with significant wave height forecast over 15 meters (50 feet) or higher.With wind speeds reaching as high as 130 kph (81 mph), over 12,000 customers are without power, forcing schools to close, while dozens of flights in an out of St. John's International Airport have also been canceled this morning. Almost the entire island is under a winter storm warning from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.Trees have blown over into power lines and whiteout conditions are making repairs difficult, said Michele Coughlan, a Newfoundland Power representative. "It's not just one or two trees, it's seven trees, five trees. And as you get one tree removed the crews are finding that there are other trees that have come into line."The winds have been extreme along the coast - and the footage that locals have been able to capture looks beyond surreal as meteorologists claim the waves seen in Newfoundland today will be the highest seen across the globe.It's not over until it's over for Southern Ontario today. The first widespread accumulating snow threat has prompted weather advisories across the lower half of the province. The Weather Network expects this to be the largest snowfall so far this season, affecting areas beyond just the Great Lakes.Regions of southern and eastern Ontario as well as southern Quebec could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow. "This snowfall may have major impacts on the commute this evening as well as the commute Friday morning," warns Environment Canada in the weather advisory issued early Thursday morning. "Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination." More about Newfoundland and labrador, hurricane force winds, intense storm, largest waves on planet, Weather bomb Newfoundland and lab... hurricane force wind... intense storm largest waves on pla... Weather bomb