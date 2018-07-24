By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Environment Washington - The US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) announced that they are rolling back regulations that are outlined in the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a law aimed at saving species that face extinction. Threatened species receives a revised definition At present The agencies also want to change how species are listed and delisted under the ESA Now a species is delisted using the same criteria as had been used to put the species on the endangered or threatened list. Negative responses to the changes Some environmental groups have already criticized the announcement. They argue that it will make it harder to designate new habitats for species threatened by climate change. This would not be first attack on the ESA The ESA was signed into law way back in 1973. The ESA has been credited with saving the bald eagle from extinction Nevertheless, according to CNN, it has been a target for Republican lawmakers in recent years who argue that the strict regulations have hampered logging, mining and oil industries. Just last year, Rep. Pete Olson, a Republican from Texas, introduced a bill that would make it more difficult for species to become listed as threatened under the law. Another Other measures to weaken ESA introduced by the Trump administration For the Trump administration it is open season on the ESA. A The potential changes could limit the areas that can be named as critical habitats, and alter the types of protections that threatened species receive.At present threatened species are considered as those that are at risk of becoming endangered in the foreseeable future. Pete Olson, a Republican from Texas, introduced a bill that would make it more difficult for species to become listed as threatened under the law.Another critical article claims: "The three proposed rules from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service would severely weaken protections for hundreds of endangered animals and plants across the country. They would also ensure that hundreds of imperiled species awaiting protection — like the monarch butterfly and the American wolverine — either never get safeguards or face additional, extinction-threatening delays. "For the Trump administration it is open season on the ESA. The actions included a bill to strip protections from the gray wolf in Wyoming and along the western Great Lakes; a plan to keep the sage grouse, a chicken-size bird that inhabits millions of oil-rich acres in the West, from being listed as endangered for the next decade; and a measure to remove from the endangered list the American burying beetle, an orange-flecked insect that has long been the bane of oil companies that would like to drill on the land where it lives. " Richard Pombo , a former congressman from California who tried to change the act more than a decade ago and is now a lobbyist for clients that include mining and water management companies said:"It's probably the best chance that we have had in 25 years to actually make any substantial changes."