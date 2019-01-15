By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment With a second heatwave sweeping across Australia this week, New South Wales - in the clutches of severe drought - is going to extreme measures after close to a million fish have turned up dead. "Plan to keep yourself cool, check in on family and friends and follow the advice from your local health authorities," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on social media, according to Last week, up to a million fish were found dead, floating in the Darling River in western New South Wales. With the extreme arid conditions, large algae blooms have drawn the oxygen from the water, killing all the fish in large stretches of the river. Temperature records broken in South Australian outback https://t.co/uAupAnIaiY #heatwave pic.twitter.com/EuDmR7EdNW — ABC Adelaide (@abcadelaide) January 15, 2019 Even as cleanup operations were being carried out, the government announced that 1,800 more rotting fish had since been found in Lake Hume in the state’s south, reports the The Regional Water Minister, Niall Blair announced on Tuesday the state plans to mechanically pump oxygen into lakes and rivers to try and save the fish that are left. To that end, Blair told reporters, “They are a Band-Aid solution, we admit that. Nothing will stop this fish kill unless we get proper river flows and water levels in our dams back up to normal. We are doing everything we can to try and limit the damage." Extreme high temperatures across Australia has devastating affects!

State Government is bracing for another mass fish kill in the Darling River this week, with soaring temperatures forecast in western NSW. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/rohUugpBu2 — Anna mitchell (@Annamit82581349) January 14, 2019 Irrigation versus poor management There are critics of the local government who argue that the impacts from the drought are more the result of improper management decisions in the Murray-Darling River Basin - citing the numerous dams, locks, and weirs controlling the flow of water through the river. Water is also drawn for irrigation. However, the The program was initiated to monitor the health of fish in the river and included a strategy for "sustained commitment" of 50 years with the goal of restoring fish stocks by 60 percent of what it was before the arrival of Europeans on the continent. Australia has been sweltering in a heatwave Peter Parks, AFP/File But because of those cuts in 2013, the native fish program has been abandoned, maintenance has been delayed and audits of the environment have not been carried out. The issue is that local governments have not had the information needed to make good decisions. In the meantime, Murray cod, some of them at least 70 years old are among the native species turning up dead. While experts are meeting in Canberra on Tuesday to decide how to respond to the heatwave, Australian National University water expert Daniel Connell says Australia can expect more fish deaths as the heatwave continues. "It's a very predictable crisis," Connell said. "By massively reducing the amount of water in the system, you produce much hotter water, you produce conditions that are much more conducive to algal blooms," he said.