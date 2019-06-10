Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew insight into the origin of the Canadian Rockies

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Environment
A new study has provided a new insight into the origin of Canadian Rockies, suggesting that the mountains formed from a westward collision event occurring more than 100 million years ago
New research from the University of Alberta finds that the Canadian Rocky Mountains were formed at a time when the North American continent was pulled westward, an event that took place during the closure of an ocean basin off the west coast and collided with a microcontinent (or continental crustal fragments). This happened some 100 million years ago.
The Canadian Rockies (Rocheuses canadiennes) is the Canadian segment of the North American Rocky Mountains, lying between the Interior Plains of Alberta and northeastern British Columbia on the east to the Rocky Mountain Trench on the west. The Rockies are formed of sedimentary rock, mainly limestone and shale. The highest peaks are Mount Robson (3,954 meters) and Mount Columbia (3,747 meters).
To derive at the new insight into the formation of the Rockies, researchers used high resolution digital data of Earth's subsurface. The researchers also used seismic data collected from a dense network of seismic stations and other geodynamic calculations and geological observations. These various forms of data were combined for the assessment.
The big data analysis led to a new theory as to how the Canadian Rocky Mountains formed. The conventional approach is the so-termed 'accretion model', which suggests a gradual accumulation of additional matter eventually formed the Canadian Rockies. The new study takes a very different direction and suggests that a sudden collision event caused the formation of the mountainous terrain.
According to one of the researchers, Yunfeng Chen: "This study highlights how deep Earth images from geophysical methods can help us to understand the evolution of mountains, one of the most magnificent processes of plate tectonics observed at the Earth's surface."
The new research has been published in the journal Nature Communications, with the research titled "Seismic evidence for a mantle suture and implications for the origin of the Canadian Cordillera."
More about Canadian Rockies, Mountains, Collision
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021: Trudeau
Q&A: Gamification for seamless marketing experiences Special
Trump raises tariff threat anew over secret provision in Mexico deal
Essential Science: Algorithm provides caffeine in-take strategy
Asteroid impact crater found off the coast of Scotland
14 French, Dutch orphans repatriated from Syria
Mexico to discuss 'safe third country' deal with US if migration does not slow
Trump says Xi meeting at G20 'scheduled'
Op-Ed: NASA’s official 3D printed Martian homes ready to go
Iran warns over 'economic war' waged through US sanctions