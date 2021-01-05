By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Environment A new deal has been struck to reduce the use of plastics in car manufacturing. Royal DSM and Neste are collaborating on using recycled waste or bio-based hydrocarbons. This is aimed at the car sector, and industrial use of plastics in general. The technology to recycle plastics and to develop The change could have a significant and positive impact upon the environment, given the extent that polymers are used throughout the electronics and automotive sectors. The aim is to have the process achieve International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Recycling in the cloud In related news, IBM developing The new deal sees the Dutch firm Royal DSM pair up with Neste, who are based in Finland. The deal involves developing high performance polymers made using sustainable plastics. This will involve moving away from the use of fossil fuels and replacing this with a feedstock generated from recycled waste plastics or bio-based hydrocarbons. DSM aims to produce a new range of high performance polymers that come with a significantly reduced environmental footprintThe technology to recycle plastics and to develop bio-hydrocarbons (polymers that consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms and are derived from natural compounds produced by living organisms, mainly plants) comes from Neste. The renewable raw materials for the hydrocarbons comes from waste and residue oils and fats. With the recycled plastics, the process uses plastics that have been determined as non-recyclable using traditional mechanical methods. The only alternative for these types of plastics is normally incineration or landfill. Speaking with EE News Europe , Shruti Singhal, President of DSM Engineering Materials said: "As a next step we are going to even further reduce our footprint and will offer a full alternative range of our existing portfolio based on bio- and/or recycled-based materials by 2030."The change could have a significant and positive impact upon the environment, given the extent that polymers are used throughout the electronics and automotive sectors. The aim is to have the process achieve International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus certification , which guarantees that the material is actually recycled.In related news, IBM developing a major cloud-based system to track plastic waste around the world in collaboration with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. The aim is to utilize cloud technology to track plastic waste and recover it globally, ideally for recycling purposes. More about Cars, Plastics, Automotive, Driving Cars Plastics Automotive Driving