British actor Neil Jackson chatted with Digital Journal about "A.I Tales," which was released on July 13 via Hewes Pictures. Jackson also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.

A.I Tales is a collection of short science fiction stories from short film distributor Hewes Pictures, and it is being released theatrically by Freedom Cinema, an anthology film label. In addition to Neil Jackson, A.I Tales features such internationally-recognized talent as Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers), and Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), among others.

When asked what motivates him each day, Jackson responded, "I love being creative and telling stories. So long as I am doing that, I wake up inspired."

On his plans for the future, Jackson said, "I am just completing a short film called Perfect Pair that I have written and directed. This, alongside my award-winning short, Off Ramp, have been incredible playgrounds for learning and I will be directing my first feature film in 2019. As an actor, I have Welcome To Marwen, a feature by one of my idols, Robert Zemeckis, coming out on December 21, and I am about to start shooting the second season of Amazon's hit series Absentia."

Digital transformation of the entertainment business

On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Jackson said, "The power is now firmly with the consumer as there is almost an option paralysis level of content available to view. Sadly, this means that those shows and services with the largest publicity budget get the chance to rise above the noise, but word of mouth shows are now able to live on the streaming services without the pressure of hitting network numbers."

For aspiring actors, Jackson encouraged them to "relish in every opportunity to act." "Whether is in class, in auditions, on stage or on a set. Try not to curate your career, but rather be available to work and grow," he said.

Jackson listed Jessica Chastain, Dame Judi Dench, Emma Stone and Kathy Bates, as his dream acting partners. "There are so many incredible actors out there at the moment, but a few I would love to work with are Jessica Chastain, Judi Dench, Emma Stone and Kathy Bates," he said.

"I would like to thank A.I. Tales for giving film-makers a platform to show their incredible work," he said.