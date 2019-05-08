By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Since the spring of 2018, Mexico’s Caribbean coast and the shorelines of 19 other countries in the region have been inundated with unprecedented amounts of Sargassum seaweed. Why is this happening, and what can be done to fix the problem? The floating islands of Sargassum can stretch for miles across the ocean, sometimes as far as the eye can see. The Florida Keys and mainland South Florida are well known for their high levels of Sargassum covering their shores. The Atlantic Ocean's Sargasso Sea was named after the algae, as it hosts a large amount of Sargassum. It has often been said the Sargasso Sea is so thick with the seaweed that ships cannot sail through it, but that is not exactly true. Actually, the seaweed only occurs in drifts within the area. Sargassum washed up on the beach, Cuba Bogdan Giușcă A floating habitat and marine nursery The vast, floating mats of sargassum provides food, refuge, and breeding grounds for an array of critters such as fishes, sea turtles, marine birds, crabs, shrimp, and more. Some animals, like the Sargassum fish (in the frogfish family), live their whole lives only in this habitat. The camouflaged sargassum fish has adapted to live among drifting Sargassum seaweed. It is usually a small fish. Some other small fish, such as this juvenile puffer, is also found in sargassum, as well as nudibranchs, Snails, and squid. Sargassum serves as a primary nursery area for a variety of commercially important fishes such as mahi-mahi, jacks, and amberjacks. Because of its ecological importance, sargassum is designated as an Sargassumfish ( Histrio histrio ). Gulf of Mexico. SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC. An ecological crisis in the Caribbean Sea In summer 2015, The seaweed washed up along the shores of the pristine beaches in the Caribbean, decaying and causing a foul odor, releasing fumes of sulfur compounds that rusted metals, and turned taps black in houses on the beaches, damaged modern conveniences, and caused respiratory problems, particularly for asthmatics. The situation has also caused insurance problems for tourist operations and homeowners because the household and business losses do not fall into previous known insurance categories. Officials and scientists have been wondering what was causing the increase in sargassum, and we now know with a fair amount of certainty what is going on. Two types of Sargassum. By GCRL rjsinenomine (CC BY 2.0) While it’s normal for the brown macroalgae to appear on Caribbean shorelines in smaller amounts, over the past 10 years, the size and volume of the amounts washing up on the beaches in the Caribbean have been increasing yearly, with last year being the worst year ever experienced. Researchers know that the small amounts of Sargassum that arrive on the beaches in the Caribbean region come from the seaweed's namesake sea in the eastern Atlantic. But in 2018, the massive influx of sargassum came from a new source - the equatorial waters between Brazil and West Africa. Brigitta van Tussenbroek, an ecologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Puerto Morelos, says pesticide and fertilizer runoff from the Amazon and Congo Rivers feeds algae blooms and the blooms are amplified by climate change. Adding rising ocean temperatures helps the seaweed to proliferate faster, as does deforestation in the Amazon. Copernicus Sentinel-2 image of mouth of the Amazon River running into the Atlantic Ocean. Note the brown, muddy water, runoff from deforestation. Earth observation satellites have been instrumental in highlighting the vulnerability of the rainforests by documenting the scale of deforestation. European Space Agency (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO) “We, us humans, are to blame for the Sargassum problem,” says Dagoberto Ruiz Lavín, general director of Grupo Dakatso, which local hotels and the government had contracted to clear away the seaweed. “The future generations are going to have it much worse if we don’t do anything,” he says. “The Sargassum is not going to stop coming.” Mexico's Navy will try to save the day The beautiful resort city of Cancún in the Mexican Caribbean is suffering from bad reputation because of drug wars. Mexico News Daily is reporting that the Cancún-Puerto Morelos hotels association has estimated that cleaning the beaches of sargassum will cost at least 700 million pesos (US $36.7 million) this year. But Mexico doesn't have the funds available for such a massive cleanup.President López Obrador, speaking at his morning news conference Tuesday, announced that there was no need to hire private contractors because the " Mexican Navy will lead efforts to combat the expected arrival of as much as one million tonnes of sargassum this year.AMLO said there was no reason to hire experts on the removal of the "unsightly and smelly seaweed" because the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) has its own "very good" experts and equipment. AMLO said the strategy would avoid extra costs and be more efficient."We're asking the Secretariat of the Navy to help us, they have the equipment, they have experience and this problem is going to be solved," López Obrador declared.