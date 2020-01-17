With the region being walloped with what is being called the biggest snowstorm in a decade, Environment Canada is forecasting over 75 centimeters (31 inches) or more of snow accumulation, and strong winds. The capital and two of the largest nearby municipalities — Paradise and Mount Pearl — have ordered residents to remain inside.
St. John's Mayor Danny Breen declared the state of emergency
at 11:00 a.m. local time. "All businesses are ordered to close and all vehicles are ordered off the road except emergency vehicles," the City said in a tweet. "Please return home until the order is lifted."
In a news release,
the capital of Newfoundland & Labrador stated that only emergency and city plowing operations are allowed on the roads at this time. All other vehicles are prohibited.
Let's talk about the winds, shall we? According to Environment Canada,
along the coast, wind gusts could hit 150 km/h (93 mph). At noon today, the hotspot in N.L. was in Cape Race with a temperature of 0.9 °C (30.4 °F), while the coldest location was in Churchill Falls with a temperature of -28.3 °C.
While the snow is expected to be heavy at times, it will change over to light snow by Saturday morning - then a mix of sun and clouds.
People are also advised of the danger of a storm surge with this snowstorm. Environment Canada warns that visibility is expected to be reduced to 400 meters for at least four hours and waves from nine to 12 meters (29 to 39 feet) could break as they approach the shore.