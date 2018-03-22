By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Environment This week, McDonald’s became the first global restaurant company to set an emissions reduction target in line with what the science says is needed to hold global temperature rise below two degrees Celsius. Additionally, according to Looking at McDonalds Nanterre, France McDonald's The Science-Based Targets initiative The The targets are “science-based” if they are in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature increase below 2°C compared to pre-industrial temperatures, as described in the Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). McDonald's joins a growing list of companies in Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, Africa, and Latin America, covering a vast array of sectors, from banking to technology companies, and retailers to textile and consumables manufacturers, in a transition to a low-carbon economy that is accelerating globally. Beef cattle on a feedlot in the Texas Panhandle H2O The McDonald's targets for the SBTI "To create a better future for our planet, we must all get involved. McDonald's is doing its part by setting this ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address the challenge of global climate change," said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's President and CEO, who announced the plan in a video released by the company. "To meet this goal, we will source our food responsibly, promote renewable energy and use it efficiently, and reduce waste and increase recycling." To reach its target McDonald's will work across its supply chain. This includes offices and restaurants becoming more innovative and efficient through improvements such as LED lighting, energy efficient kitchen equipment, sustainable packaging, restaurant recycling, and by elevating and supporting sustainable agriculture practices. And a big focus will be on reducing the company's carbon footprint - beef production, restaurant energy usage and sourcing, packaging and waste. These segments combined, account for approximately 64 percent of McDonald’s global emissions. McDonald's is one of the world’s biggest buyers of beef. 2018 is shaping up to be a crucial "political moment" when countries will feel pressure to revise and deepen voluntary pledges for slashing carbon pollution Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP/File So with this commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, the company will support beef production that’s environmentally sound, protects animal health and welfare, and improves farmer and community livelihoods, something it has already been doing for well over a decade. The great thing about the Science-based Targets Initiative is its broad reach into a number of sectors. Using McDonald's as an example, not only will the targets affect the company, but its suppliers. This means everything from paper products and energy sources to beef producers and the building industry. In the near future, Digital Journal will take a closer look at the targets of other companies who have joined the SBTI. McDonald's is one of the world's biggest buyers of beef. So with this commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, the company will support beef production that's environmentally sound, protects animal health and welfare, and improves farmer and community livelihoods, something it has already been doing for well over a decade. The great thing about the Science-based Targets Initiative is its broad reach into a number of sectors. Using McDonald's as an example, not only will the targets affect the company, but its suppliers. This means everything from paper products and energy sources to beef producers and the building industry. In the near future, Digital Journal will take a closer look at the targets of other companies who have joined the SBTI.