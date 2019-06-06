By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Atmospheric carbon dioxide continued its rapid rise in 2019, with the average for May peaking at 414.7 parts per million (ppm) at NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory. The May 2019 reading of 214.7ppm was 3.5ppm higher than the same time last year, according to readings from the Mauna Loa observatory in Hawaii, where carbon dioxide has been monitored continuously since 1958. Monthly CO2 values at Mauna Loa first breached the 413.25 parts per million (ppm) CO2 in air 04-Jun-2019 Keeling_Curve (@Keeling_curve) June 5, 2019 “It’s critically important to have these accurate, long-term measurements of CO2 in order to understand how quickly fossil fuel pollution is changing our climate,” said Pieter Tans, a senior scientist with NOAA’s Global Monitoring Division, reports “These are measurements of the real atmosphere. They do not depend on any models, but they help us verify climate model projections, which if anything, have underestimated the rapid pace of climate change being observed.” Germany, the EU's biggest economy, is still generating a third of its electricity with coal, a climate killer with huge CO2 emissions Federico Gambarini, dpa/AFP Rate of increase is accelerating Records of CO2 measurements began 61 years ago, with annual increases of atmospheric CO2 averaging about 0.7 ppm. By the 1980s, the measurements had increased to 1.6 ppm per year and 1.5 ppm per year in the 1990s. During the last decade, CO2 concentrations saw an average growth rate of 2.2 ppm per year. The majority of scientists are in agreement that this data is conclusive evidence that the acceleration is caused by increased emissions, Tans said. The Mauna Loa measurements are just one set of data collected from sampling stations around the world by NOAA's Global Greenhouse Gas Reference Network and produce a foundational research dataset for international climate science. The Mauna Loa Observatory is located two miles north of the summit, at 11,135 ft elevation. It is run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and known for measuring carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration CO2 and the Keeling Curve The Keeling noticed that the highest monthly mean CO2 value of the year occurs in May, just before plants start to remove large amounts of the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere during the northern hemisphere growing season. In the northern fall, winter and early spring, plants, and soils give off CO2, which cause levels to rise through May. Image of Keeling Curve published in Tellus, 1960. 