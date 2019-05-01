Polystyrene on the public footpath - 1 Looking south-east along the riverside path. Sitting squarely on the footpath, this looks like an expanded polystyrene float protected by glass fibre reinforced concrete, which is often used in marinas. Here, the block has been washed up from a Severn Flood, then damaged (easy to flake off pieces once the outer skin is damaged). Not bio-degradable, this will need clearing up at some stage!

Trevor Rickard / Polystyrene on the public footpath