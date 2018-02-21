Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Environment Liam Neeson's son, Daniel Neeson, chatted with Digital Journal about his eco-friendly clothing line, Pine Outfitters, where he has partnered with the National Forest Foundation. Regarding the success of his clothing line, he said, "It feels like a dream honestly. I couldn't be more grateful for my team and all the support we have been given and have. As each day unfolds we see new opportunities to grow our brand. Each day we look forward to meeting new people, working hard, learning and improving our mission to promote a trendy unique clothing line and an extremely significant mission. I am thrilled." "Our plans are endless and we have some really cool gigs lined up," he foreshadowed, about his future goals. "Some plans I can't mention because they’re top secret, but we are excited to share them with everyone soon. I can tell you that we’re planning on opening a pop up store in New Orleans this spring and we’re having another pop up this summer in New York City. We just launched some awesome T-shirts made from recycled water bottles that are He noted that his father, Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson, has been their biggest fan since day one. "We are beyond grateful for his support. He's also the best looking guy rocking Pine, don't ya think? He loves the clothes but he's in love with our mission to embrace the wild side and save trees." On the inspirations for his designs, he revealed, "The thrill and beauty of our environment inspires our designs. How we're all able to be creative and wild in our environment wherever it may be. Whether that's through extreme sports, adventure or curiosity. We love to see the trends that people are following and adapt to fashion movements but we want to pave the way to create different styles while keep a simple and unique look." Daniel elaborated, "Our motto, 'Embrace the Wild Side,' is our rock and serves as multiple messages. Our motivation is the people of this earth embracing who they are as individuals. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you are or what you look like. Everyone has something to offer to this life and we’re exciting to learn from them. Seeing our environment the way it is and the way it’s changing is our underlying motivation. The fashion is our focus and the environment is our passion." Digital transformation in the fashion industry On the impact of technology in the fashion industry, Daniel said, "Technology continues to wow me. It offers so many unique services to not just the fashion industry but to every field. To me, it's mind-blowing. Anyone these days has the capability to start their own business. Technology offers that gateway. For example, you have Adobe Illustrator that offers cutting edge technology where your digital design shop is endless." Daniel continued, "Apple's iPads even though have been in the game for a while continue to be a huge asset in the industry. I think 'Square' is one of the best services for any fashion enthusiast. You're able to have your products for sale on a smartphone or tablet and with their square docs and cc chips. You're able to sell anywhere! You can be in the park and still sell your products. I continue to learn the advantages of technology. Tech has made online shopping the most dominant it's ever been and continues to grow. The friendly, unique and smooth online market has taken away the interest to going to the store and resort to just shopping online." In his daily routine, Daniel acknowledged that he uses technology a lot. "Whether that's designing concepts on my laptop or iPad. The iPad Pro is a great device to draw designs. It offers many cool tools to design and have fun with your work. I also love the old way and put pencil to paper. Most of my time though is on social media. They have many unique programs to better our forests, grassland and ecosystems. Go check them out at their website . Our national forests maintain the essentials for life so it's critical that we do our best to support them and inspire others. The team at NFF are amazing people to work with and we look forward to growing our relationship with them." 