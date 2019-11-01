By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment More than 9,000 barrels of oil are estimated to have spilled from a leak in the Keystone Pipeline in northeastern North Dakota, the company said. It's the second significant spill in two years in the pipeline running from Canada's tar sands. "The leak has been contained," said Karl Rockeman, the director of the state Department of Environmental Quality's division of water quality. "It is one of the larger spills in the state,” he added, according to TC Energy – formerly known as TransCanada – said on Wednesday that it shut down the 590,000-bpd line after it detected a drop in pressure. The pipeline apparently had a rupture, according to “TC Energy immediately began the process to shut down the pipeline, activated its emergency response procedures and dispatched ground technicians to assess the situation,” the company said. The company did not specify if the entire pipeline was shut down or just a portion. However, the repair and cleanup could take as long as two to three months, This is not the first spill associated with the Keystone pipeline. In November 2017, the pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 200,000 gallons in South Dakota. The pipeline was offline for weeks, according to According to North Dakota environmental regulators, the spill of roughly 383,000 gallons impacted an estimated half-acre of wetlands."The leak has been contained," said Karl Rockeman, the director of the state Department of Environmental Quality's division of water quality. "It is one of the larger spills in the state,” he added, according to The Hill. TC Energy – formerly known as TransCanada – said on Wednesday that it shut down the 590,000-bpd line after it detected a drop in pressure. The pipeline apparently had a rupture, according to OilPrice.com. “TC Energy immediately began the process to shut down the pipeline, activated its emergency response procedures and dispatched ground technicians to assess the situation,” the company said. The company did not specify if the entire pipeline was shut down or just a portion.However, the repair and cleanup could take as long as two to three months, according to Reuters. The spill took place about three miles (5 km) northwest of Edinburg, in Walsh County, North Dakota, where part of the pipeline is underground.This is not the first spill associated with the Keystone pipeline. In November 2017, the pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 200,000 gallons in South Dakota. The pipeline was offline for weeks, according to NBC News. More about Keystone pipeline, TC Energy, Cleanup, 9000 barrels, environmental protests Keystone pipeline TC Energy Cleanup 9000 barrels environmental protes...