By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Isaias weakened to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon as it approached the southeast coast of Florida, but forecasters say it will likely restrengthen overnight as it continues its track along the coastline of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches). There have been some changes to watches and warnings with this advisory. The Tropical Storm Watch has been extended northward from Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina. People should keep in mind that additional watches or warnings may be required tonight or Sunday. 5 pm Sat. Aug 1 advisory; Winds are sustained at 70 mph and it's moving to the northwest at 10 mph. pic.twitter.com/ZXnbRpUZHg — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 1, 2020 A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida, Lake Okeechobee, and the Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida The Hurricane Watch from Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida has been discontinued. However, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida, and the Northwestern Bahamas. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tides - Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach FL...2-4 ft. - and North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet FL...1-3 ft. Howling winds and heavy rain across the southern coastline of New Providence (Venice Bay, Barcardi Road) #Isaias pic.twitter.com/7UgqiTtEgF — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) August 1, 2020 Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida on Sunday and will spread northward through Sunday night. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength later tonight. Based on the At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Isaias was located about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 kph) with some higher gusts.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).The Tropical Storm Watch has been extended northward from Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina. People should keep in mind that additional watches or warnings may be required tonight or Sunday.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida, Lake Okeechobee, and the Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach FloridaThe Hurricane Watch from Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida has been discontinued. However, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida, and the Northwestern Bahamas.A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves.The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tides - Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach FL...2-4 ft. - and North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet FL...1-3 ft.Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida on Sunday and will spread northward through Sunday night. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength later tonight. On the forecast track, a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward move by late Sunday and a turn toward the north and north- northeast on Monday. We should see an increase in forward speed by then. It is expected that the center of Isaias will move quickly from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states by late Monday and into Tuesday.Based on the steering currents over the Atlantic Ocean right now, plus a cold front moving in from the west, the confidence is very high that the major impacts from Isaías will stay offshore until the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early next week. More about Isaias, Tropical storm, restrengthen tonight, Georgia coast, South carolina Isaias Tropical storm restrengthen tonight Georgia coast South carolina