By By Karen Graham 49 mins ago in Environment Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents are being warned to brace for flooding rains and dangerous storm surge. Isaias is now moving toward the north at 13 mph (20 kph). However, a turn toward the north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected by later this afternoon or early evening. The storm will begin a faster track toward the northeast tonight and Tuesday. Latest: #TropicalStormIsaias is about 90 miles east, southeast of Brunswick, GA and continues to lift north. It most likely makes landfall tonight along the South Carolina coast between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. #tropics pic.twitter.com/s2hVBmiy3y — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 3, 2020 On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this afternoon. Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane just before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight. Isaias wll make landfall tonight in the Carolinas. The storm will then move over eastern North Carolina tonight, and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States Tuesday night. The National Hurricane Center has issued Hurricane Warnings from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), but is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later tonight with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (119 kph) or more. No.Atlantic- NASA Puts Visible and Water Vapor Eyes on Tropical Storm #Isaias

NASA’s Aqua satellite obtained visible and water vapor imagery as Tropical Storm Isaias continued moving along the east coast of Florida. https://t.co/E4yOCbP5hX pic.twitter.com/s7qOaWou2N — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) August 3, 2020 “We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening,” senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said, reports the At 11:00 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east-southeast of Brunswick, Georgia and 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Isaias is now moving toward the north at 13 mph (20 kph). However, a turn toward the north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected by later this afternoon or early evening. The storm will begin a faster track toward the northeast tonight and Tuesday.On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this afternoon. Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane just before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight.Isaias wll make landfall tonight in the Carolinas. The storm will then move over eastern North Carolina tonight, and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States Tuesday night.The National Hurricane Center has issued Hurricane Warnings from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), but is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later tonight with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (119 kph) or more.“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening,” senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said, reports the Associated Press. “It’s forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge, of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) in portions of North and South Carolina.” Tropical storm warnings are in effect from Delaware as far north as Rhode Island as the storm is on track to move up the coast after it hits the Carolinas late Monday. Mid-Atlantic states should see effects of the storm Tuesday in the Delaware Bay, Tidal Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay and Long Island Sound. By Wednesday morning, New Hampshire and Maine will see rain as a result of Isaias. More about Isaias, Carolinas, Hurricane strength, landfall, storm surge Isaias Carolinas Hurricane strength landfall storm surge