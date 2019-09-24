By By Karen Graham 50 mins ago in Environment New York City - A major report detailing the dire impact of global warming on oceans and Earth's frozen zones was approved by the UN's 195-nation climate science body Tuesday after an all-night standoff with Saudi Arabia over wording. The executive summary of the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) will be issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body made up of scientists from around the world, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The adoption of the 30-odd page summary of the IPCC report was held up by oil giant, Saudi Arabia until earlier today. The Saudi delegation vetted the report, line-for-line by challenging another landmark UN assessment that highlights the need to slash carbon emissions caused by burning fossil fuels, multiple sources told AFP, according to Saudi Arabia had an issue with what might have been a routine reference in Global warming is melting ice in Antarctica faster than ever before, a new study says Chris LARSEN, NASA/AFP/File A couple of sources taking part in the five-day talks confirmed the stand-off, noting that Norway, Britain, France, Canada, Chile the European Union were resisting Saudi proposals to drop any reference to the 1.5 C report, or include a reference to its alleged "shortcomings," The draft phrasing seen by AFP to which the Saudis objected -- "This assessment reinforces findings in IPCC Special Report on 1.5 C" -- was removed. Based on the IPCC's consensus rules, all countries must sign off on the language of the executive summary, which is designed to provide leaders with objective, science-based information. Following the release of the new report in Monaco on Wednesday, world leaders, scientists and conservationists will convene in New York City, to review pathways for improving ocean resilience and to identify "opportunities to advance meaningful solutions to the new report’s alarming findings on climate-related impacts on the ocean," "Gavelled! The IPCC Special Report on the #Ocean and #Cryosphere is approved!", Jean-Pierre Gattuso, a French scientist and one of the report many authors, tweeted at the end of the five-day talks.The executive summary of the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) will be issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body made up of scientists from around the world, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.The adoption of the 30-odd page summary of the IPCC report was held up by oil giant, Saudi Arabia until earlier today. The Saudi delegation vetted the report, line-for-line by challenging another landmark UN assessment that highlights the need to slash carbon emissions caused by burning fossil fuels, multiple sources told AFP, according to CTV News Canada. Saudi Arabia had an issue with what might have been a routine reference in the 2018 IPCC report on the feasibility of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. That assessment detailed the stark consequences for humanity of going beyond the threshold and the need to get away from a dependence on fossil fuels.A couple of sources taking part in the five-day talks confirmed the stand-off, noting that Norway, Britain, France, Canada, Chile the European Union were resisting Saudi proposals to drop any reference to the 1.5 C report, or include a reference to its alleged "shortcomings," reports the AFP. The draft phrasing seen by AFP to which the Saudis objected -- "This assessment reinforces findings in IPCC Special Report on 1.5 C" -- was removed.Based on the IPCC's consensus rules, all countries must sign off on the language of the executive summary, which is designed to provide leaders with objective, science-based information.Following the release of the new report in Monaco on Wednesday, world leaders, scientists and conservationists will convene in New York City, to review pathways for improving ocean resilience and to identify "opportunities to advance meaningful solutions to the new report’s alarming findings on climate-related impacts on the ocean," according to a statement. More about UN special report, allnight standoff, Saudi arabia, Ocean, Cryosphere UN special report allnight standoff Saudi arabia Ocean Cryosphere